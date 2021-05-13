CUPERTINO, Calif. and CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WIN Connectivity, a top provider of indoor and outdoor wireless connectivity solutions for enterprises, and Celona, the industry pioneer of a new generation of 4G/5G private mobile network solutions, today said they are teaming to deliver enterprise IT organizations with an industry-leading private mobile networking solution that leverages new unlicensed spectrum made available through the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS).
With the addition of Celona's private mobile networking platform, WIN Connectivity is further expanding its as-a-Service technology portfolio for enterprises to complement its existing managed service solutions that include In-Building Wireless DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems), Wi-Fi and 5G small cells.
"As IoT devices and new business critical applications emerge in the enterprise, we are seeing strong demand for an enterprise-ready private mobile network solution that delivers high security and performance while maximizing ROI and negating the need for costly recurring metered charges from existing wireless providers," said Matt Taylor, WIN Connectivity's CEO. "By leveraging Celona's enterprise-ready private mobile network solution as part of our Connectivity-as-a-Service offering, we are putting the power of 5G into our customers hands."
Celona has developed the only market solution that automates the deployment and operations of private LTE/5G wireless networks within the enterprise. By building the first end-to-end, vertically integrated 5G stack exclusively for enterprises, Celona's platform uniquely accelerates the adoption of new digital business initiatives – without the cost, complexities and cumbersome deployment historically associated with building mobile networks.
Founded in 1997, WIN has grown to become one of the nation's leading providers of connectivity solutions across a wide range of enterprise markets with unique expertise in RF design, complex network engineering, deployment and management. The company offers a wide range of value-added services from network design and implementation to connectivity-as-a-service along with industry-leading technologies such as neutral host and public safety Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), wireless LANs and now private mobile networks.
"Teaming with WIN Connectivity is clear validation from a renowned expert in cellular network technology that Celona has developed what is quickly becoming an industry benchmark for private mobile networking within the enterprise," said Ozer Dondurmacioglu, Celona's Vice President of Marketing. "Today's enterprises are used to consuming technologies through a managed service model. This model, together with WIN Connectivity's years of experience in successfully delivering wireless solutions to enterprises, makes what we believe is a winning combination."
"As a managed service provider, we knew we needed a rock-solid technology partner to offer a compelling CBRS-based private mobile network solution," said Tim Dentry, WIN Connectivity's CTO. "Celona's solution is an ideal complement to our customers' enterprise IT architecture and cybersecurity frameworks. With Celona's innovative Microslicing technology, we can deliver traditional QoS over-the-air, covering miles rather than meters. Additionally, by combining the rich KPIs that can be derived from Celona's system with our cloud-native observability platform, we are able to provide comprehensive quality of experience (QoE) analytics as part of our SLA to customers."
###
ABOUT WIN CONNECTIVITY
WIN Connectivity is a leading provider of indoor and outdoor Wireless Connectivity Solutions. Based in Chicago, with two decades of experience, WIN provides DAS, Small Cell, Wi-Fi and CBRS-based private cellular solutions serving Commercial Real Estate, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Logistics, Hospitality, Mixed-Use Residential/Retail and other Enterprise verticals. WIN's Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS) offering provides full wireless connectivity for a building, enterprise, or venue without upfront capital expenditure by the property owner. Learn more at http://www.winconnectivity.com.
ABOUT CELONA
Celona, the enterprise 5G company, is focused on accelerating the adoption of business-critical apps on enterprise wireless and helping organizations implement a new generation of digital business initiatives. Taking advantage of the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) in the United States, Celona's solution architecture is designed to automate deployment of cellular wireless technology by enterprise organizations and their technology partners. For more information, please visit celona.io and follow Celona on Twitter @celonaio.
Media Contact
tdentry@winconnectivity.com, WIN Connectivity, +1 9726722984, tdentry@winconnectivity.com
Jay Nichols, Celona, +1 (408)772-1551, jay@nicholscomm.com
SOURCE WIN Connectivity