LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winc, Inc. ("Winc") (NYSE American: WBEV), one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the United States, today announces that Geoff McFarlane, CEO and Co-Founder, and Brian Smith, President and Co-Founder, will be presenting in a virtual fireside chat at D.A. Davidson's 5th Annual Consumer Growth Conference on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

To schedule a meeting please contact your D.A. Davidson salesperson or Matt Thelen at Winc.

About Winc

Winc is one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States with a successful national portfolio of brands fueled by an omni-channel distribution network. Winc's unique digital-first marketing strategy and platform, Winc.com, drive e-commerce, deep customer connections, and data analytics, which we leverage across our expanding network of wholesale and retail partners to develop and scale brands, propelling its powerful omni-channel growth strategy.

Winc trades under the ticker symbol "WBEV" on the NYSE American.

Contact

Matt Thelen

Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel

invest@winc.com

424-353-1767

