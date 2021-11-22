VERONA, Italy, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Good questions outrank easy answers" says Paul Samuelson, economist and Nobel Memoria Prize winner. As we well know, the only way to evoke good questions is to keep the conversation going. The 8th edition of the wine2wine Business Forum took place October 18th -- 19th 2021, coinciding with the last two days of Vinitaly Special Edition. Even though the event has ended, the show is far from over. Adapting to the "new normal" the industry is currently experiencing, the event was in fact held in a hybrid form, with all the sessions streamed and translated in real time on the platform Swapcard, providing the audio-video recordings of each seminar a few minutes after its live stream had ended.
wine2wine Business Forum 2021 did not finish when the doors were closed, or the website exited. It is still possible to access and watch all the sessions, a total of 70, on the online platform used during the event. To make the forum even more inclusive and accessible, online viewing is available for those who attended the forum, as well as for those who did not attend. Listeners can still access the sessions by purchasing a ticket online. The sessions will remain available on the platform until December 31, 2021.
The motto of the event has always been "sharing business ideas," and taking advantage of the durability and far-reaching qualities of the web reflects the desire to invest in education and improvement in the wine industry. As a fast growing and changing industry, it is necessary to stay on top of the game regarding what it is happening in the sector and how strategies and tools are evolving. This is especially true when it comes to topics such as inclusivity, climate change and technological innovation, which covered four of the fifteen tracks presented at wine2wine Business Forum 2021. Despite slowly reemerging opportunities for business travel, the possibility to access and share the recorded sessions even after the event is a great tool to grow participation and learning across those who were not present and those who were interested in several sessions that took place at the same time.
The platform hosts a total of 70 sessions divided into 15 tracks, where users can follow and reach out to a total of 155 international speakers who provided insights into 23 international wine markets, as well as insights into the topics of sustainability, inclusivity, wine education and technology. The event was accompanied by a unique 6 hour non-stop interview marathon on the social media platform Clubhouse, recorded on Italian Wine Podcast, and still available on the podcast's website and several streaming platforms.
To buy tickets for the wine2wine Business Forum platform: https://wine2wine.net/registrazione/?lang=en. Special discounts are available for Vinitaly exhibitors, producers and partners of OperaWine, 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, as well as sponsors and partners of the wine2wine Business Forum 2021.
______________________________
About: About: wine2wine Business Forum is a dynamic international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere and held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine Business Forum 2021 will take place on October 18th and 19th with a hybrid format, allowing guests to attend the conference both online and in-person. The event is a key reference point for wine producers and wine professionals eager to develop and grow their wine business worldwide. wine2wine Business Forum provides unique opportunities to share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving wine industry and to connect with wine professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and features keynote sessions, seminars, and interactive workshops which aim to equip participants with practical tools to improve their business. Speakers are renowned experts in their field and among the brightest minds in the wine world from Italy and abroad. Additional information is available at http://www.wine2wine.net or by emailing wine2wine@justdothework.it.
Media Contact
winw2wine Business Forum Media Team, Just Do The Work, 0458101447, media@justdothework.it
SOURCE wine2wine Business Forum