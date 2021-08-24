GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WINFertility (WIN), the nation's leading fertility benefits management company with the largest portfolio of employer clients, announces the addition of board-certified reproductive endocrinologist Jenna McCarthy, M.D. to WIN's Medical Advisory Board. WINFertility's Medical Advisory Board is composed of leading academic and community-based reproductive endocrinologists who empower WIN's mission to provide clients and patients access to the most up-to-date clinical recommendations and highest quality clinical outcomes for their family-building journey. Dr. Jenna McCarthy will also actively contribute to clinical oversight of the WINFertility Quality Assurance Program.
"We are honored to have Dr. Jenna McCarthy join our Medical Advisory Board," said Roger Shedlin, M.D., J.D., President and CEO of WINFertility. "Dr. McCarthy makes an excellent addition to our Medical Advisory Board, which supports our clients and patients receiving the most clinically appropriate and effective treatments available today."
"I am excited to join WINFertility's Medical Advisory Board and to contribute to what I believe is the highest quality care available to fertility patients today," said Dr. Jenna McCarthy.
Jenna McCarthy, MD is a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist at IVFMD, the South Florida Institute of Reproductive Medicine, in Jupiter, FL. Dr. McCarthy earned her medical degree at the University of Michigan. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology and a fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility in a combined, six-year residency/fellowship, also at the University of Michigan. Dr. McCarthy is one of only a handful of physicians selected for this combined program by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She also holds an MS in molecular biology from San Diego State University.
Dr. McCarthy has published several articles in peer-reviewed publications and co-authored multiple book chapters on her research interests, which include ovarian reserve, fertility preservation, and uterine fibroids.
About WINFertility
WINFertility is the nation's leading family-building and fertility benefit management company, providing comprehensive solutions for employers, health plans and consumers. From fertility management, including medical treatment, pharmacy and genetics to surrogacy and adoption, WINFertility has helped more than 100,000 families by providing access to the best doctors, technology, and support. WIN works with the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists and integrates with national and regional insurance carriers, as well as the nation's largest pharmacy benefit managers, to deliver the most advanced and effective fertility treatments and family-building solutions. WIN Nurse Care Managers navigate patients through the often-complex process, providing clinical oversight, emotional support, advocacy, and education throughout the journey. Patients and clients that utilize WIN's program see higher pregnancy rates, fewer multiple gestations, more efficient Rx utilization, and lower costs. WINFertility is a privately held company located in Greenwich, CT.
