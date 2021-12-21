SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winkle & Company today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Winkle & Company, a team of market masters dedicated to providing personalized, trustworthy real estate services, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Consistently ranked a top agent in volume and transactions in her area, founder Holly Winkle and has a proven record of success in the Sarasota real estate market. Winkle has been an agent since 2003 and, as the local real estate authority, is always sure to have the insider exclusive. She is known for her stellar communication with clients throughout the real estate process.
Winkle and her team are experts in resort-style living. They take a unique approach to the local luxury market, using the latest technology, including creative videography, to optimize marketing strategies and improve overall results.
Partnering with Side will ensure Winkle & Company remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Winkle & Company with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Winkle & Company will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"It's my goal to be a progressive figure in the real estate industry, both in market knowledge and client service," said Winkle. "Side bolsters that by offering the support and technology I need. With it, I have the freedom to expand my team and grow my brand while I continue to build a legacy of satisfied clients."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Winkle & Company
Winkle & Company is composed of vibrant, knowledgeable, and attentive real estate professionals who build partnerships with their clients. With an extensive professional network and access to the latest tech, Winkle & Company provides concierge-style service to buyers and sellers in Sarasota, Florida, and beyond, instilling in its clients an easy confidence that can only come from experienced leadership. To learn more, visit http://www.winkleandcompany.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side