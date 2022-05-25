Biofourmis is a Boston-based, fast-growing global leader in digital therapeutics with an artificial intelligence (AI)-based remote monitoring platform that powers personalized predictive care. The company discovers, develops and delivers clinically validated software-based therapeutics that optimize therapy and enable earlier interventions that lead to better outcomes and lower costs. Biofourmis works with major health systems, pharmaceutical companies and payers. (PRNewsfoto/Biofourmis)