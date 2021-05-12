NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 exceeding the high end of its guidance ranges for revenue and collections. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for the second quarter and updated its outlook for the full year of 2021. Please visit the Wix investor relations website at https://investors.wix.com/ to view the Q1'21 Shareholder Update.
"Three months ago I stated my belief that Wix is becoming the main engine of the internet, and that in the next 5-7 years, 50% of anything new built on the internet will be done on Wix. We are starting off 2021 in a very strong position and are making strides in achieving these goals. Wix is taking a leading role in facilitating the global shift online and changing the way web presences are built," said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix. "We strive to be a horizontal platform that offers the best solution for any type of user and any type of business to not only create but also grow and succeed online. Many types of businesses are relying on Wix today, and we expect that our diversified approach to online commerce will benefit Wix as global economies reopen."
Lior Shemesh, CFO of Wix, added, "Our first quarter 2021 results build on the growth we experienced in 2020 and serve as evidence of the positive returns we are generating from our investments in product development, marketing and support. These investments have driven an increase in conversion and collections per subscription, illustrated by the strength of the collections from the Q1 2021 user cohort, which were 32% higher than the Q1 2020 user cohort generated in its first quarter. We now expect that future collections from existing cohorts will be approximately $14.2 billion over the next 10 years. We are raising our full year guidance to reflect the conviction we have in our position as the best platform for any type or user and any type of business to move online."
Q1 2021 Financial Results
- Total revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was $304.1 million, up 41% y/y
- Creative Subscriptions revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was $226.4 million, up 28% y/y
- Business Solutions revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was $77.7 million, up 97% y/y
- Creative Subscriptions ARR as of the end of Q1 2021 was $926.1 million, up 25% y/y
- Total collections in the first quarter of 2021 were $351.1 million, up 41% y/y
- Creative Subscriptions collections in the first quarter of 2021 were $268.1 million, up 28% y/y
- Business Solutions collections in the first quarter of 2021 were $83.1 million, up 107% y/y
- Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the first quarter of 2021 was 62%
- Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 75%
- Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 23%
- Total non-GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2021 was 63%
- Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 77%
- Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 24%
- GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2021 was $(121.8) million, or $(2.16) per share
- Non-GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2021 was $(30.2) million, or $(0.54) per share
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of 2021 was $18.5 million, while capital expenditures totaled $3.8 million, leading to free cash flow of $14.6 million
- Excluding the capex investment associated with our new headquarters office build out, free cash flow would have been $15.5 million
Financial Outlook
Following the strong start to 2021, we are excited about the remainder of the year ahead. As the need for an online presence continues while businesses increasingly require online commerce capabilities, we believe our growth will continue throughout the year.
As countries continue to administer vaccines to their populations and economies reopen and improve, we believe our horizontal platform positions us for growth. Our online commerce platform encompasses businesses of all types -- over 40% of Gross Payments Volume (GPV) in Q1 was from non-retail store businesses like restaurants, fitness, beauty and events. As these businesses begin to capture more consumer spending, subscriptions and GPV on Wix will continue to grow.
Considering these factors, our initial Q2 2021 outlook as well as our revised full year 2021 outlook reflects sustained growth and momentum from the expansion we experienced in 2020, underscoring the continued strong demand for our solutions as well as positive returns from investments in product development, support and marketing.
We are introducing second quarter 2021 guidance as follows:
Q2 2021 Outlook
Y/Y growth
Revenue
$308 - 312 million
30 - 32%
Collections
$342 - 352 million
29 - 32%
We are updating our full year 2021 guidance as follows:
Updated FY 2021 Outlook
Y/Y growth
Prior FY 2021 Outlook
Revenue
$1,280 - 1,290 million
29 - 30%
$1,272 - 1,286 million
Collections
$1,440 - 1,460 million
31 - 32%
$1,435 - 1,455 million
Free Cash Flow (excluding capex for future Wix HQ office build out)
$92 - 102 million
NM
$90 - 100 million
Free Cash Flow
$62 - 72 million
NM
$60 - 70 million
- Our free cash flow guidance is inclusive of approximately $60 million in incremental investments we plan in 2021 to address the significant opportunities ahead of us. Specifically, our investments are focused on the continued expansion of Customer Care, advancing the evolution of our payments platform, building infrastructure to scale and globalize the Wix POS and growing our Account Management team
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Wix will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should dial +1-877-667-0467 (US/ Canada), +1-346- 354-0953 (International) or 1-809-315-362 (Israel) and reference Conference ID 3484525. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through May 19, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET by dialing +1-855-859-2056 and providing Conference ID 3484525.
Wix will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://investors.wix.com/.
About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 200 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a curated App Market, Ascend by Wix, Wix Payments and Velo by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.
Visit us: on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Pinterest
Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store
For more about Wix please visit our Press Room
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics
To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: collections, cumulative cohort collections, collections on a constant currency basis, revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, free cash flow margins, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP financial expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or FX neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Collections is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Collections include cash receipts for premium subscriptions purchased by registered users as well as cash we collect for payments and additional products and services, as well as payments due to us under the terms of contractual agreements for which we may have not yet received payment. Cash receipts for premium subscriptions are deferred and recognized as revenues over the terms of the subscriptions. Cash receipts for payments and majority of the additional products and services are recognised as revenues upon receipt. Committed payments are recognised as revenue as we fulfil our obligation under the terms of the contractual agreement. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related expenses and sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income), amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow, as adjusted, represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude capital expenditures associated with our new headquarters. Free cash flow margins represent free cash flow divided by revenue. Non-GAAP cost of revenue represents cost of revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP R&D expenses represent R&D expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP S&M expenses represent S&M expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP G&A expenses represent G&A expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP operating expenses represent operating expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP financial expense represents financial expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for unrealized gains of equity investments, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and non-operating foreign exchange expenses. Non-GAAP tax expense represents tax expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments.
The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, cumulative cohort collections, non-GAAP gross margin, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.
Wix also uses Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) as a key operating metric. Creative Subscriptions ARR is calculated as Creative Subscriptions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Creative Subscriptions MRR is calculated as the total of (i) all active Creative Subscriptions in effect on the last day of the period, multiplied by the monthly revenue of such Creative Subscriptions, other than domain registrations; (ii) the average revenue per month from domain registrations; (iii) monthly revenue from partnership agreements.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, collections and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "aim," "forecast," "indication," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "outlook," "future," "will," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the annual and quarterly guidance, are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our ability to attract and retain registered users and generate new premium subscriptions; our ability to increase the revenue we derive from the sale of premium subscriptions and business solutions through our partners; our expectation that new products and developments, including third-party products offered within our platform, will receive customer acceptance and satisfaction, including the growth in market adoption of our online commerce solutions; our assumption that historical user behavior can be extrapolated to predict future user behavior; our prediction of the future revenues generated by our user cohorts and our ability to maintain and increase such revenue growth; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to enter into new markets and attract new customer demographics, including new partners; our expectation that our products created for markets outside of North America will continue to generate growth in those markets; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates on our business; our ability to effectively execute our initiatives to scale and improve our user support function through our Customer Care team, and thereby increase user retention, user engagement and sales; the integration and performance of acquisitions; risks relating to the repurchase of our ordinary shares and/or Convertible Notes pursuant to our repurchase plan; our ability to successfully localize our products, including by making our product, support and communication channels available in additional languages and to expand our payment infrastructure to transact in additional local currencies and accept additional payment methods; our ability to effectively manage the growth of our infrastructure; the impact on our business and operations of the COVID-19 pandemic, including uncertainty relating to expected consumer dynamics after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and the anticipated GPV on our platform, the effectiveness of government policies, vaccine administration rates and other factors; changes to technologies used in our solutions; any regulatory investigations or litigation; our expectations regarding changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses on an absolute basis and as a percentage of our revenues; changes in the global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, and regulatory landscape, including as a result of COVID-19; our planned level of capital expenditures and our belief that our existing cash and cash from operations will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2020 annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Investor Relations:
Maggie O'Donnell
Media Relations:
Wix.com Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP
(In thousands, except loss per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2021
(unaudited)
Revenue
Creative Subscriptions
$ 176,546
$ 226,436
Business Solutions
39,441
77,676
215,987
304,112
Cost of Revenue
Creative Subscriptions
35,390
55,746
Business Solutions
26,680
60,086
62,070
115,832
Gross Profit
153,917
188,280
Operating expenses:
Research and development
70,716
95,086
Selling and marketing
96,156
144,455
General and administrative
25,436
34,394
Total operating expenses
192,308
273,935
Operating loss
(38,391)
(85,655)
Financial income (expenses), net
1,145
(28,013)
Other income
31
65
Loss before taxes on income
(37,215)
(113,603)
Taxes on income
1,938
8,149
Net loss
$ (39,153)
$ (121,752)
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$ (0.76)
$ (2.16)
Basic and diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share
51,838,314
56,280,561
Wix.com Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(In thousands)
Period ended
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2021
Assets
(audited)
(unaudited)
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 168,858
$ 415,843
Short term deposits
577,138
439,123
Restricted cash and deposit
925
1,512
Marketable securities
289,927
269,260
Trade receivables
23,670
29,915
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
40,666
75,853
Total current assets
1,101,184
1,231,506
Long Term Assets:
Property and equipment, net
35,863
37,281
Marketable securities
536,877
463,550
Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets
87,680
118,898
Intangible assets and goodwill, net
43,516
49,070
Operating lease right-of-use assets
88,406
84,904
Total long-term assets
792,342
753,703
Total assets
$ 1,893,526
$ 1,985,209
Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
Current Liabilities:
Trade payables
$ 79,881
$ 77,781
Employees and payroll accruals
70,814
103,692
Deferred revenues
373,521
412,368
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
70,429
85,348
Operating lease liabilities
22,336
22,140
Total current liabilities
616,981
701,329
Long term deferred revenues
50,867
59,059
Long term deferred tax liability
15,343
22,382
Convertible notes, net
834,440
919,084
Long term operating lease liabilities
74,187
69,527
Total long term liabilities
974,837
1,070,052
Total liabilities
1,591,818
1,771,381
Shareholders' Equity
Ordinary shares
107
110
Additional paid-in capital
862,134
851,065
Accumulated ther comprehensive income
9,406
817
Accumulated deficit
(569,939)
(638,164)
Total shareholders' equity
301,708
213,828
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,893,526
$ 1,985,209
Wix.com Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2021
(unaudited)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$ (39,153)
$ (121,752)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
3,572
3,432
Amortization
566
599
Share based compensation expenses
30,718
46,631
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
5,433
62,345
Decrease in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits
47
15
Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net
279
2,323
Deferred income taxes, net
(1,666)
7,351
Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets
4,288
4,681
Changes in operating lease liabilities
(5,229)
(6,035)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
148
(6,176)
Increase in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets
(14,674)
(73,916)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
8,802
(3,262)
Increase in employees and payroll accruals
12,109
40,554
Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues
32,871
46,997
Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities
6,916
14,701
Net cash provided by operating activities
45,027
18,488
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits
17,000
138,015
Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits
(89,000)
(602)
Investment in marketable securities
(129,301)
-
Proceeds from marketable securities
89,255
90,097
Purchase of property and equipment
(4,943)
(3,720)
Capitalization of software development costs
(132)
(129)
Investment in other long-term assets
(5,000)
-
Payment for Businesses acquired, net of acquired cash
(6,626)
(5,586)
Purchases of investments in privately held companies
(100)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(128,847)
218,075
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares
6,975
10,422
Net cash provided by financing activities
6,975
10,422
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(76,845)
246,985
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period
268,103
168,858
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period
$ 191,258
$ 415,843
Wix.com Ltd.
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2021
(unaudited)
Creative Subscriptions
176,546
226,436
Business Solutions
39,441
77,676
Total Revenue
$ 215,987
$ 304,112
Creative Subscriptions
208,797
268,059
Business Solutions
40,061
83,050
Total Collections
$ 248,858
$ 351,109
Free Cash Flow
$ 39,952
$ 14,639
Free Cash Flow, excluding capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out
$ 40,435
$ 15,474
Creative Subscriptions ARR
$ 739,457
$ 926,103
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO COLLECTIONS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2021
(unaudited)
Revenues
$ 215,987
$ 304,112
Change in deferred revenues
32,871
46,997
Collections
$ 248,858
$ 351,109
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2021
(unaudited)
Creative Subscriptions Revenue
$ 176,546
$ 226,436
Change in deferred revenues
32,251
41,623
Creative Subscriptions Collections
$ 208,797
$ 268,059
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2021
(unaudited)
Business Solutions Revenue
$ 39,441
$ 77,676
Change in deferred revenues
620
5,374
Business Solutions Collections
$ 40,061
$ 83,050
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF COHORT COLLECTIONS
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
March 31
2020
2021
Q1 Cohort revenues
8
4
Q1 Change in deferred revenues
20
32
Q1 Cohort collections
$ 28
$ 36
Wix.com Ltd.
TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2021
(1) Share based compensation expenses:
(unaudited)
Cost of revenues
$ 1,631
$ 3,501
Research and development
16,185
23,288
Selling and marketing
4,568
7,442
General and administrative
8,334
12,400
Total share based compensation expenses
30,718
46,631
(2) Amortization
566
599
(3) Acquisition related expenses
939
1,705
(4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
5,433
62,345
(5) Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses (income)
1,974
452
(6) Unrealized gain on equity and other investments
-
(29,513)
(7) Non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income)
(873)
2,590
(8) Provision for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments
-
6,788
Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP
$ 38,757
$ 91,597
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2021
(unaudited)
Gross Profit
$ 153,917
$ 188,280
Share based compensation expenses
1,631
3,501
Acquisition related expenses
-
167
Amortization
-
97
Non GAAP Gross Profit
155,548
192,045
Non GAAP Gross margin
72%
63%
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2021
(unaudited)
Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions
$ 141,156
$ 170,690
Share based compensation expenses
1,322
2,586
Non GAAP Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions
142,478
173,276
Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions
81%
77%
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2021
(unaudited)
Gross Profit - Business Solutions
$ 12,761
$ 17,590
Share based compensation expenses
309
915
Acquisition related expenses
-
167
Amortization
-
97
Non GAAP Gross Profit - Business Solutions
13,070
18,769
Non GAAP Gross margin - Business Solutions
33%
24%
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING LOSS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING LOSS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2021
(unaudited)
Operating loss
$ (38,391)
$ (85,655)
Adjustments:
Share based compensation expenses
30,718
46,631
Amortization
566
599
Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses (income)
1,974
452
Acquisition related expenses
939
1,705
Total adjustments
$ 34,197
$ 49,387
Non GAAP operating income (loss)
$ (4,194)
$ (36,268)
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2021
(unaudited)
Net loss
$ (39,153)
$ (121,752)
Share based compensation expense and other Non GAAP adjustments
38,757
91,597
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$ (396)
$ (30,155)
Basic Non GAAP net income (loss) per share
$ (0.01)
$ (0.54)
Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non GAAP net income (loss) per share
51,838,314
56,280,561
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2021
(unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 45,027
$ 18,488
Capital expenditures, net
(5,075)
(3,849)
Free Cash Flow
$ 39,952
$ 14,639
Capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out
483
835
Free Cash Flow, excluding capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out
$ 40,435
$ 15,474
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING AND THE DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2021
(unaudited)
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
51,838,314
56,280,561
The following items have been excluded from the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding because they are anti-dilutive:
Stock options
5,481,573
4,845,705
Restricted share units
2,228,786
2,067,705
Convertible Notes (if-converted)
3,104,251
3,969,514
62,652,924
67,163,485
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED REVENUES TO PROJECTED COLLECTIONS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2021
Low
High
Low
High
Projected revenues
308,000
312,000
1,280,000
1,290,000
Projected change in deferred revenues
34,000
40,000
160,000
170,000
Projected Collections
$ 342,000
$ 352,000
$ 1,440,000
$ 1,460,000
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wix-reports-first-quarter-2021-results-301289367.html
SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.