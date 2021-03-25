LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP is pleased to announce that attorneys Megan Coane and Taylor Foss have joined the firm. Ms. Coane will be an associate in the Entertainment practice group in the Los Angeles office. Mr. Foss will be a partner in the Intellectual Property practice group in the Los Angeles office.

Ms. Coane is a transactional entertainment attorney with experience in television, film, theater, fashion, social media, and photography, with a focus on the music industry.

She also has extensive experience in copyright and trademark prosecution, licensing, and usage rights matters.

She works with artists, labels, studios, independent producers, major brands, and digital content creators on all stages of the creation of content. Ms. Coane's experience includes structuring and negotiating recording contracts, publishing agreements, songwriter agreements, producer agreements, management agreements, film and television licensing agreements, and various artist performance, appearance, and event agreements.

Prior to joining Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP, Ms. Coane was an associate at Plager Schack LLP and in-house counsel at Warner Music Group. She received her J.D. from Southwestern Law School and her undergraduate degree from USC.

"Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP has a great reputation among music industry professionals and I believe being part of the firm will elevate my practice," said Ms. Coane.

Mr. Foss has handled trademark, copyright, patent, and trade secret cases relating to a variety of industries and technologies as an IP litigator.

As a trademark specialist, Mr. Foss has handled a wide range of trademark prosecution matters and has negotiated and drafted numerous agreements related to licensing and coexistence. He also has a burgeoning practice in the beverage and alcohol industry specifically as it relates to craft beer.

Prior to joining Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP, Mr. Foss managed the Trademark Prosecution practice for Michelman & Robinson, LLP and worked for K&L Gates, LLP. He received his J.D. from American University, Washington School of Law, and his undergraduate degree from UCLA.

"As a partner at Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP, I will focus on intellectual property, including growing my practice in the alcoholic beverage industry and broadening my practice into entertainment law and transactions," said Mr. Foss.

About WOLF, RIFKIN, SHAPIRO, SCHULMAN & RABKIN, LLP

Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP, founded in 1977, has over 45 lawyers in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Reno, providing the finest possible legal services while efficiently managing costs through small firm economics and commitment. Clients include individuals and community associations as well as businesses ranging from fledgling firms to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: WRSLawyers.com.

