FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woman to Woman Mentoring is very pleased to announce the hiring of its next Executive Director, Dr. Ashley Waters. Waters, who currently serving as the Chair of its Board of Directors, was selected after an extensive regional search and hiring process.
"As our organization continues to respond to the needs of our mentees and we assess the impacts of the pandemic, Ashley's blend of experience and collaborative community style will help us ignite momentum to support women in our community," said Kim Johnson, Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors. "Ashley has been a leader in our fundraising strategies, event productions, and strategic directives since joining the board in 2016. We know that W2WM will remain in expert hands and continue our amazing work under her leadership."
Waters, an alumna of W2WM's CORE program, has more than ten years of experience in organizational development, program evaluation, and public relations. She previously served as the Director of UMBC's operations at the Shady Grove campus in Rockville and is currently the Communications Manager for The City of Frederick. Waters has her doctorate in Public Administration from the University of Baltimore and a master's degree in Nonprofit Management from Towson University. She is also very engaged with the nonprofit community in Frederick as a volunteer and consultant.
"The W2WM community has inspired me since I first joined the organization as a mentee earlier in my career," shared Ashley. "Each day, we are working together to ensure all women in our community can be heard, take action, and move forward towards their goals. It is an honor to accept this opportunity to lead W2WM and collaborate with our staff, volunteers, and community partners to foster connections and growth for the women of Frederick."
As Executive Director, Waters will work closely with the W2WM Board of Directors to reach its vision of helping all women thrive in the Frederick community. Waters officially begins her new role on November 29, 2021.
About W2WM
Woman to Woman Mentoring aims to cultivate mentoring relationships that provide women with guidance, support and community connections. W2WM offers three programs (CORE, STEM, and Mentoring Circles) that combine the power of one-one-one mentoring, community-building workshops, and opportunities to connect to help women identify and work toward their goals in education, career, and life. Learn more at womantowomanmentoring.org.
Media Contact
Kim Johnson, Woman to Woman Mentoring Inc, 240-446-3967, kimtjohnson@comcast.net
SOURCE Woman to Woman Mentoring Inc