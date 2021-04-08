BOSTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Womble Bond Dickinson has added to its Boston office a third major lateral in less than three months, announcing this week the addition of energy regulatory litigator Jesse Reyes. Reyes is also the third lateral partner this year to join the firm's energy sector team.
"There is a great deal of interest and energy around Womble Bond Dickinson right now, so I am very excited to bring my practice to the firm and extend Womble's international energy practice in the Northeast," Reyes said.
Reyes represents electric transmission companies, independent power producers, energy suppliers, project developers, and investors in disputes and regulatory matters. His work over the last 18 years includes distribution utility rate cases and other rate proceedings, power purchase agreements for renewable energy and renewable energy certificates, mergers and acquisitions, siting, interconnection agreements, FERC gas and electric transmission rates, wholesale market rule development, reliability standards, and regulatory compliance.
Reyes joins Womble from Brown Rudnick where he worked closely with fellow litigator and energy industry advisor, Jed Nosal, who moved to Womble in early March. Litigator and former Providence, Rhode Island Mayor Angel Taveras also joined the Boston office in February. Reyes and Nosal join capital markets attorney José Luis Vittor as the newest additions to the firm's energy sector team as well. Vittor brought his practice to the firm two months ago and is based in the Houston office.
"Earlier this year we announced our intention to establish in Boston the kind of top-shelf litigation team Womble is known for throughout the country. Jesse, Jed, and Angel will be the bedrock of that team," said Sarah Keefe, Boston Managing Partner. "New England is at the forefront of energy innovation and transformation and our team in Boston, as part of Womble's international energy and natural resource practice, is poised to help our clients prepare for the future and achieve sustainable growth and success."
In addition to his law firm experience, Reyes also served as Chief of the Energy and Telecommunications Division in the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office. He earned his law degree from the University of Michigan Law School and speaks fluent German.
