CLEVELAND, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) executive director Lynn Dohm is the keynote speaker at the Information Security SUMMIT (ISS), Oct. 25-29, virtually and in-person in Cleveland, Ohio.
ISS provides quality, cost-effective training, conferencing and networking events; promotes education and awareness to a community of professionals, media and students; facilitates career connection events; and promotes nonprofit professional IT groups and organizations with their training, regional collaboration and conferencing efforts. ISS partners with a number of security, compliance, advocacy and privacy-based organizations while partnering for its education initiative with, among other groups, WiCyS.
"I'm excited to engage with the Cleveland professionals attending ISS," states Lynn Dohm, WiCyS executive director. "As we're leading up to the March WiCyS conference, it's important for everyone to have a broad understanding of the opportunities that lie ahead with the conference coming to their backyard."
Dohm will be talking to attendees about the benefits of having a diverse workforce that includes all genders, identities, cultures, ethnicities, races, backgrounds and experiences. She will discuss how WiCyS fosters and helps build a work environment with diversity to normalize it. She also will share stories about the power of the WiCyS community.
WiCyS is partnering with ISS to broaden the scope and reach for people in cybersecurity while preparing WiCyS for its own conference in Cleveland in March 2022. WiCyS is a nonprofit organization that leads the alliance between trailblazers from academia, government and industry with women looking to grow their careers or advance in the field. It's the only cybersecurity conference with equal representation of students and professionals and its mission is to recruit, retain and advance women in cybersecurity.
About WiCyS:
Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is the premier nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj from Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities and resources for its members and collaboration benefits for its sponsors and partners. The organization's founding partners are Cisco, Facebook and Palo Alto Networks. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum. Tier 2: Abbvie, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Linkedin, Navy Federal Credit Union, Nike, SentinelOne, Wayfair, Workday. Tier 3: Fortinet, Haystack Solutions, HERE Technologies, Home Depot, IBM, MITRE, Palo Alto Networks, SANS Institute, Smoothstack, Starbucks, Target. To partner, visit https://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.
Media Contact
Lynn Dohm, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), 815-530-7307, lynn@wicys.org
SOURCE Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)