COOKEVILLE, Tenn., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is hosting back-to-back virtual events this month – the Spring Virtual Career Fair and the inaugural WiCyS Around the World.
The Spring Virtual Career Fair is Thursday, March 25, from 9 to 11 a.m. CT, and 5 to 7 p.m. CT. This is a free chance for WiCyS members to advance their careers and engage with more than 45 employers. Members of all levels, from students seeking internships to seasoned professionals looking to advance, can participate. They will have an opportunity to explore numerous job postings and schedule one-on-one appointments with employers as well as chat live. Registration is not required, but interested members must update their profile and resume in the Job Board++ located on the WiCyS website.
WiCyS is dedicated to recruiting, retaining, and advancing women in the cybersecurity workforce. This event aims to do all that and more. For more information and links to the event, visit http://www.wicys.org/events/spring-virtual-career-fair/.
Anyone is invited to experience WiCyS's inaugural 24-hour event, WiCyS Around the World, starting at midnight CT on Friday, March 26. Attendees will have access to a variety of pre-recorded and live cybersecurity webinars hosted by WiCyS professional affiliates across four continents. Featured webinar topics include building trust in AI, the cybersecurity landscape in East Africa, and best practices for implementing cybersecurity programs at the K through 12 level.
Eventbrite links will be available on the WiCyS website to register for live webinars. Interested participants should check the WiCyS Around the World page throughout the day as new webinars will become available every hour. For more information, visit http://www.wicys.org/event/wicys-around-the-world/.
About WiCyS:
Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity. WiCyS offers opportunities and resources for its members and collaboration benefits for its sponsors and partners. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, Cisco, Facebook, Lockheed Martin, Optum, Microsoft, Carnegie Mellon University - Software Engineering Institute. Tier 2: Workday, Google, Nike, SentinelOne. Tier 3: Target, SpearTip, Flatiron Health, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, SANS Institute, SAP, IBM, Fortinet, Starbucks, HERE Technologies, Home Depot, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Palo Alto Networks, Verizon, University of California-San Diego. To partner, visit https://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.
