ALBANY, N.Y., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Women in Insurance & Financial Services (WIFS), the only national organization exclusively devoted to the success of women in the insurance and financial services fields, has announced its schedule of events for 2022, including its prestigious WIFS National Conference.
"WIFS is devoted to advancing career opportunities, providing professional development, and representing women's interests in a male-dominated industry. As the leading resource for education, peer support, and mentoring for women in finance and insurance, we're thrilled to announce this year's schedule," said WIFS National President Darlene Flagg.
This 2022 schedule includes in-person and virtual events which offer education, support, mentorship, professional development, and peer-to-peer connection. A major highlight of the 2022 schedule includes the WIFS National Conference scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 1 in Phoenix, Arizona.
With the theme of "Rise Up—Be the Change," the three-day event will feature premier speakers and presentations, breakout sessions focused on timely industry topics, robust panel discussions, and an evening gathering that features dinner and live music.
This year's monthly webinars also continue to provide key education, peer support, mentoring, and shared wisdom. They also provide opportunities for members to learn actionable information so they can remain informed and continue to add value to their clients. Upcoming webinars include "Market Update: What's Going on in Washington" on June 8, led by Becky Ruby Swansburg. Other sessions currently scheduled include a webinar on July 13 on inclusion; a webinar on August 10 on leadership; and a webinar on September 14 on diversity.
WIFS' highly regarded mentorship program continues this year with informal and formal support, according to Flagg. The formal mentorship program takes place twice every year. "We pair mentees with mentors through an application process and personality tests such as Myers-Briggs Type Indicator to ensure the participants are getting the support they need," explained Flagg. There is also monthly guidance on how to navigate, leverage, and maximize these mentoring sessions.
The first formal mentoring initiative known as "Power Start" takes place from January to May each year. Session applications for this program open from October 15 to November 15. The second mentoring initiative, "Finish Strong" runs from July to November. Mentoring pairs will be matched by June 18.
The mentorship program is a key part of the WIFS' unique focus to continually represent women's interests in a male-dominated industry. "Not only that, but WIFS is the only financial services organization which provides programming designed for women, by women," added Flagg.
At present, WIFS serves more than 800 women through its members-at-large chapter. There are 22 local chapters across the United States, according to Flagg. "Our goal is to have a local chapter in every state across the nation," said Flagg. "Most recently, we opened a chapter in San Juan, Puerto Rico and our oldest chapter is in Anchorage, Alaska. Local chapters are the heart of the WIFS association. They are an extension of us and serve as the local connection that women desire to grow professionally," said Flagg.
"With women being the largest population in the United States, and expected to inherit most of the country's wealth, it is important to have women serving the needs of other women. That's what we are all about—attracting, advancing, and developing women," she said.
For more information on WIFS—the largest women's association empowering women in the finance and insurance professions to succeed—visit https://wifsnational.org/. To learn more about joining, visit https://wifsnational.org/about/member-chapter-directory or call the National Office at 866.264.9437 or email office@wifsnational.org.
