VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations and the Organization of American Women in Public Relations have developed a new annual leadership conference, designed to meet the professional education needs of female executives and to provide valuable insights for career growth.
The inaugural conference will be held virtually on October 6, 2021, from 10 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT, and will bring together public relations professionals to share experiences, and to advocate for major issues directly affecting women working in the PR industry today.
"As we host our inaugural conference online in 2021, we look forward to offering attendees the same engaging event program, networking, and learning opportunities. Hosting our first conference online presents our organization with the unique opportunity to connect with our global community without boundaries. We are looking forward to hosting this new annual leadership conference to help shape the future of our profession," explained Talia Beckett-Davis, Founder and CEO of Women in PR North America.
Conference speakers are leading career professionals that want to help female executives move into a leadership position. The conference will also appeal to any women working in the workforce that are looking for leadership training.
Women in Public Relations Leadership Conference Sessions Include:
- Deborah Stellingwerff, Career Coach: Personal Leadership to Bounce Back from (and avoid) Burnout
- Michelle Enjoli, Career Coach: How to Improve Your Net Promoter Score as a Professional
- Stéphanie Virchaux, Empowerment Certified Coach: How To Use Emotional Intelligence To Improve Your Leadership
- Vicky Boudreau, CEO & Founding Partner of bicom: Learn How To Seize Opportunities While Maintaining Your Unique Personality
- Jessica Manca, Managing Mindspaces Coaching: How to Bring Your Ultimate Future Forward in Your Career
- Michele Dye, CEO Dyenamic Career Goals: Calm the Chaos at Work
- Sarah Mawji, Global Brand and Senior Media Consultant: Personal Brand Awareness For Your Career
Organized by Talia Beckett-Davis, CEO of Women in PR North America; Therés Amee, CEO of Prowess Productions Inc; and Annmarie Mercieri Colonna, Founder of AMC Consulting, the Women in Public Relations Leadership Conference provides the opportunity for business leaders to network with like-minded professionals, exchange ideas, and discuss how to overcome career challenges.
In addition to our digital events and programs, Women in PR North America published a new in-depth research report in 2020 –contributing significantly to the gender equality discourse in public relations.
About Women in PR North America
The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) is an influential network of leading businesswomen striving for excellence in the field of public relations. Together, our organizations form the networking group Women in PR North America®.
