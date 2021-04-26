ATLANTA, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in Technology (WIT), an Atlanta-based non-profit organization committed to empowering girls and women to excel in STEAM from the classroom to the boardroom, today announced the addition of two new WIT Board Members:
- Mary Carol Alexander, Vice President for the South Region and the US sponsor for Energy at Microsoft
- Andra Milender, Chief Technology Officer, US Business Division at Equifax
"Our 2021 WIT Board appointments are now complete. We are so pleased to welcome these talented women to the WIT Board. Each new Board member brings a unique set of skills and talents to the organization, and will help us as we evolve what WIT offers in 2021 and beyond," said Patti Dismukes, WIT Board President. "With these new leaders representing a diverse group of companies and backgrounds, the WIT Board will remain squarely focused on supporting WIT President and CEO Penny Collins and her team as they bring powerful STEAM-based programs and education to girls and women throughout Georgia."
Mary Carol Alexander, Vice President for the South Region and the US sponsor for Energy at Microsoft, "I look forward to helping women continue to achieve great success and realize their goals in STEAM fields. I've had the privilege of working in STEAM for most of my career, and I want to help women be successful and realize their career aspirations. This is a great opportunity for me to work with this amazing organization to help women achieve their goals."
Andra Milender, Chief Technology Officer, US Business Division at Equifax, "Having the opportunity to serve among some amazing women leaders on the WIT Board provides me the opportunity to shape the mission and direction of WIT and improve the positive impact it has on so many women's lives. The broad nature of influence from classroom to boardroom is truly remarkable and I have not found another organization that caters to such a vast array of audiences and generations to truly provide support and growth through every step of a woman's career journey."
In 2020 alone, nearly 3000 girls and young women and 45,000 women and men in careers were inspired, motivated, and supported in their pursuit of a STEAM career by WIT. We donated over $180,000 in scholarships, and provided STEAM-based opportunities for girls and women to learn and grow. But with more than 35,000 new STEAM jobs opening each year, and a 4:1 ratio of men to women graduating in STEAM careers, there is still so much opportunity for us to make a difference.
About Women in Technology (WIT)
Women in Technology (WIT) empowers and educates women and girls about opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) by educating middle and high school girls, and young women in college, and by sharing the stories of successful professional women in STEAM. Our team of more than 300 volunteers delivers professional development and networking opportunities to our more than 3,000 professionals, and programs at no cost to more than 1,500 students. From the classroom to the boardroom, WIT is committed to bringing the best STEAM content and programming to women and girls in Georgia. To learn more about WIT, visit mywit.org.
