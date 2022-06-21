In this four-part Women Leadership in Biotech webinar series, women leaders in the biotech industry speak about their career journeys and offer advice around the challenges and opportunities in navigating a biotech career.
NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Conference Forum announced that the second annual Women Leadership in Biotech webinar series kicks off this Wednesday and is free for all participants. This is a four-part webinar series featuring women leaders in biotech, speaking about their career journeys and offering advice to navigate the challenges and opportunities of a biotech career.
The 2022 topics include:
- Addressing Imposter Syndrome in Biotech Leadership and How to Mitigate it, on June 22, 2022, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm ET
- The Founder's Journey: A Guide to Starting a Biotech, on July 25, 2022, 12:00 – 1:00 pm ET
- Now that You Have a Seat on the Board, What to Expect and How to Influence, on August 3, 2022, 12:00 – 1:00 pm ET
- How to be Proactive as a Networker, on August 17, 2022, 12:00 – 1:00 pm ET
"The Women Leadership in Biotech series brings together accomplished leaders across the industry to discuss and advise on the pressing issues facing women in the biotech workforce today," said Valerie Bowling, Executive Director, Conference Forum.
The first webinar tackles understanding and addressing Imposter Syndrome. This webinar features special guest speaker, Dr Valerie Young, who is one of the foremost experts on Imposter Syndrome and co-founder of the Imposter Syndrome Institute.
In webinar two, two extraordinary biotech founders share their journeys building biotech companies, from initial inception, investment, development through to IPO, and what they wish they had known prior to starting the journey.
In webinar three, the panelists discuss, after getting on a board, what to expect and how to influence, as well as advice on how to pave the way for future women board members, and addressing DEI.
In webinar four, the panel of biotech executives share best practices on how to be a more effective networker and how to maximize networking opportunities, including how to evaluate women networking groups, a look at traditional male networking and case examples.
This webinar series is supported by the Halloran Consulting Group.
To learn more about the series, including topics and dates, and to register, please click here.
About the Conference Forum
The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that brings specific markets together to share and exchange ideas and information on how to get therapeutics to patients faster. Now celebrating their 12th year, they continue to examine and challenge the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common, patient-centered goals. Each of the key research areas – Clinical Trial Innovation, Patients as Partners, R&D Leadership, Immuno-Oncology, Drug Delivery and Clinical Research as a Care Option – has a dedicated conference, quarterly newsletter and podcasts.
They present both public and private strategic-level conferences, as well as convening focus groups and advisory boards for professionals in the life sciences and healthcare community. They also provide specialized marketing services to support thought leadership, branding and lead generation.
