DALLAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women's Business Council – Southwest (WBCS), is holding its largest procurement-focused event, Connections to Contracts, in a virtual setting on April 20th and 21st. The two-day event, held each morning, will feature networking, corporate "roundtable" procurement discussions, a c-suite executive keynote address, energy and transportation industry-focused sessions, success stories from women business owners, and exhibitor booths.
"Toyota is proud to sponsor and participant in Connections to Contracts as part of our commitment to building a more inclusive supplier base that not only reflects the diversity of our team but also our customers and the community we serve," said Joe Mossinger, Senior Manager Strategic Sourcing at Toyota.
For the corporate "roundtable" discussions, over 30 major corporations and government entities will be in attendance including major sponsors, Toyota, Oncor, and Vistra. This is an opportunity for women business owners to meet directly with a company's representative to learn how to do business with both corporations and government entities.
"During the event, I look forward to making new connections with women-owned businesses and engaging our buyers to discuss upcoming sourcing needs during the roundtable sessions. It is a powerful event with great potential for future opportunities," explains Grace Hastings-Case, Supplier Diversity Manager at Oncor.
When considering the virtual space, WBCS chose a platform that would be able to provide both group and individual networking opportunities for the attendees. During the two-day event, there will also be several mindfulness moments guided by a women business owner as a way to reset and re-energize.
"We look forward to this event each year, because as a locally headquartered, national electric generator and retail electric provider, it is a great opportunity to build relationships with certified women-owned businesses and share with them how to get connected with Vistra," said Mary Gano, Program Manager, Supply Chain Diversity at Vistra.
The first day will conclude with a keynote from Celanese Chairman, CEO & President, Lori Ryerkerk, who will discuss how Celanese is leading a diverse team while driving inclusion and innovation.
For women-owned businesses looking to do business with corporations and government entities, this event is not to be missed.
Event Details
April 20th and 21st from 8:30am to 12:30pm CST
Pre-event welcome reception on April 19th from 3pm to 4pm CST
Registration for WBCS members is $50 and $75 for non-members.
Main Sponsors
Oncor
Vistra
Toyota
ISP Studios
Anderson Asphalt & Concrete Paving
