TROY, Mich., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Billhighway, an industry-leading Chapter Management Solution dedicated to multi-chapter organizations, is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Women's Council of REALTORS®. The partnership will leverage Billhighway's end-to-end solution to provide technology tools to help the association's local chapters, called networks, operate and perform better, so network leaders can focus on what's most important, their members.
The Women's Council of REALTORS® is recognized as the voice for women in real estate, and the premier source for the development of leaders in the industry, organized real estate, and the broader community. Their network of successful REALTORS® is committed to linking each member to the tools, training, and support needed to develop their individual leadership potential and business goals.
"One of our core values is that success in business is achieved through productive collaboration and supporting each other," said Women's Council of REALTORS® CEO and Executive Vice President, Jeff Hornberger. "Our partnership with Billhighway demonstrates the power of collaboration by ensuring a seamless flow of membership data between National and our networks while directly reducing time spent on administrative processes and mitigating financial risk."
Billhighway streamlines chapter accounting, banking, and member management workflows to bring organizations real-time, actionable data that helps simplify administrative processes, increase cash flow, and reduce expenses. Designed to eliminate manual processes, Billhighway is packed with features like hassle-free budgeting functionality, automated reporting, simplified expense management tools, in-person payment capabilities, and more. In addition, networks can leverage strategic integrations including ePly, innovative event management software, to manage their event revenue and other chapter finances all in one place, allowing for data-driven decisions.
"We are thrilled to join in the Women's Council of REALTORS®' mission to provide resources and support to their network of business leaders," said Billhighway Director of Growth, Mark Prevost. "The Billhighway team strives to strengthen associations as a whole by providing tools that empower network leaders, increase performance visibility for National, and deliver an enhanced experience for all members."
Billhighway brings decades of experience in serving multi-chapter organizations and solving the unique data and financial challenges of chapter leaders, volunteers, and members.
Got Chapters? Billhighway is a Chapter Management Solution that increases ROI across your entire organization by providing technology tools to help chapters perform better, and member engagement and component performance data to headquarters.
The Women's Council of REALTORS® is a network of successful REALTORS®, advancing women as business leaders in the industry and in the communities they serve.
