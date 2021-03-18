From left, Porchea Brown, Market Manager, Latoya Warren, Retail Banker, Terri Moore, Retail Banker, Jessica Young, Branch Manager, Anthony Stogner, Retail Banker.

 By Woodforest National Bank

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® ("Woodforest") is excited to announce its continued commitment in Louisiana by building a new location which opened on March 12, 2021 at 2799 W. Thomas Street, Hammond, LA, 70401, inside Walmart®.

"Woodforest Bank is proud to add our 21st branch in Louisiana to provide more convenient locations for our customers to meet their banking needs," said Julie V. Mayrant, President, Retail Division, Woodforest National Bank.

This new branch offers a full range of banking services for consumer and business customers, including a depository ATM available when the Walmart store is open.

