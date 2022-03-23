FREDERICK, Md., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woodsboro Bank is pleased to announce the following promotions:
Patty Muldoon to Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.
Thomas Ramsay to Executive Vice President, Chief Retail Banking Officer.
Chris Clemons to Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking.
JR Delauter to Senior Vice President, Deposit Operations.
David Crum to Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager.
Chris Trone to Senior Credit Analyst.
Kenny McDonald to Bank Officer, Branch Manager.
Samantha Cutrona to Marketing Director.
Patty Muldoon, Chief Financial Officer/Chief Operating Officer, has over 36 years of diversified experience in accounting, finance, auditing, retail banking, operations, and information technology management. Ms. Muldoon joined the Bank in 2017 and oversees finance, operations, risk management, compliance, and information technology. She is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin, Hagerstown Junior College, and Frostburg State University. She is a Certified Public Accountant. Ms. Muldoon is on the Board of the Hagerstown Community Concert Association and Chair of the Hospitality Committee.
Thomas Ramsay, Executive Vice President/Chief Retail Banking Officer, has over 21 years of banking experience in retail and business banking with extensive management, leadership, and relationship management experience. Mr. Ramsay joined the bank in 2018 and oversees the Bank's branch channel and retail & mortgage lending. He is a 2017 graduate of Leadership Frederick and 2020 graduate of the Maryland Bankers Association's Maryland Banking School. Mr. Ramsay has coached football in Frederick County for over 15 years and organizes teams for the Relay for Life/American Cancer Society.
Chris Clemons, SVP/Commercial Banking has over 18 years of banking experience in Commercial Lending and Credit. Mr. Clemons joined the Bank in 2017 as the bank focused on growing commercial business. He received a BS in Financial Economics from UMBC and an MBA from the Smith School of Business at University of Maryland. Mr. Clemons is also an adjunct professor at Mount Saint Mary's University teaching graduate-level economics and finance courses. Mr. Clemons is also involved with several area non-profits including the Rotary Club of Frederick, Mission of Mercy, Frederick Health, Leadership Frederick County and serving as Board Treasurer for the Frederick Community College Foundation.
JR Delauter, Senior Vice President/Deposit Operations has been with the Bank for 23 years focusing on deposit operations and banking services. He is an active member of our community serving in the Woodsboro Historical Society, Woodsboro Evangelical Lutheran Church, Town of Woodsboro Planning and Zoning Commission and as a Board Member of Mt. Hope Cemetery.
David Crum, Assistant Vice President/Branch Manager, has eight years of experience in the banking industry. Mr. Crum recently moved to lead the Thurmont Office after two years as Branch Manager at the Monocacy Office. He is a 2020 graduate of the Maryland Bankers Association's Maryland Banking School.
Chris Trone, Senior Credit Analyst/Bank Officer, joined Woodsboro Bank in 2018 and has over 26 years of banking experience in credit card, mortgage and commercial underwriting. Mr. Trone is a 2021 graduate of the Maryland Banker's Association's Emerging Leaders Program. He currently serves as Treasurer of the Friends of Cunningham Falls State Park and Gambrill State Park.
Kenny McDonald, Bank Officer/Branch Manager of the Rt. 40 Branch, has over 26 years' experience in client service industries with 17 years in the banking industry. He joined Woodsboro Bank in 2018. During his banking career, Mr. McDonald has held positions in customer service, lending, and operations. Mr. McDonald is a Board Member of the Golden Mile Alliance.
Samantha Cutrona, Marketing Director, joined Woodsboro Bank last year with over seven years of marketing experience with a focus on digital marketing and events. Ms. Cutrona received her bachelor's degree in communications from Coastal Carolina University. She is a participant with the Women to Women Mentoring program.
"We find ourselves at a time of celebration as we congratulate multiple colleagues on their advancement within our bank and the banking industry," states Steve Heine, President and CEO of Woodsboro Bank. "At Woodsboro Bank, growth is not driven by your tenure or position but associated with your leadership, expertise, contribution, and behaviors tied to our One Woodsboro values. I am thrilled to recognize and congratulate our colleagues."
