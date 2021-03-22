FREDERICK, Md., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woodsboro Bank is pleased to announce the following promotions:
- Patricia Muldoon to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.
- Richard Ohnmacht to Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Banking Officer.
- Bethany Lord to Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Culture Officer.
- Thomas Ramsay to Senior Vice President, Chief Retail Banking Officer.
- Erin Dieterich to Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer.
Patricia Muldoon, EVP/Chief Financial Officer, has over 35 years of diversified experience in accounting, finance, auditing, retail banking, operations and information technology management. Ms. Muldoon joined the Bank in 2017 and oversees the areas of finance, operations, risk management, compliance and information technology. She is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin, Hagerstown Junior College and Frostburg State University. She is a Certified Public Accountant. Ms. Muldoon is on the Board of the Hagerstown Community Concert Association and Chair of the Hospitality Committee.
Richard Ohnmacht, EVP/Chief Commercial Banking Officer, has over 30 years of experience in the financial industry. Early in his career, Rich managed the commercial real estate group at Farmers & Mechanics Bank before progressing to more senior roles at Mercantile, Bay Bank and other institutions. Mr. Ohnmacht joined the bank in 2019 and oversees the bank's commercial lending and business development activities. He received his undergraduate degree in Economics from The College of William and Mary, a Masters in Urban Planning from the University of Tennessee, and is a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking. Rich has been active with a number of industry-related and non-profit boards and is currently active as a member of the Southern Frederick Rotary Club.
Bethany Lord, SVP/Chief Human Resources and Culture Officer, joined the Bank in 2017 and has over 14 years of human resource experience with 8 years in the financial industry. Ms. Lord's career includes experience in the areas of benefits, staffing management, training and development, performance management and employee relations. She received her bachelor degree in Business Administration from Frostburg State University, is a 2020 graduate of Leadership Frederick, and is currently working towards a Master's in Industrial Organizational Psychology. Ms. Lord is actively involved with FCSHRM, Woman to Woman Mentoring and Maryland Bankers Association's Council of Professional Women in Banking & Finance.
Thomas Ramsay, SVP/Chief Retail Banking Officer, has over 20 years of banking experience in retail and business banking with extensive management, leadership and relationship management experience. Mr. Ramsay joined the bank in 2018 and oversees the Bank's branch channel and retail & mortgage lending. He is a 2017 graduate of Leadership Frederick and 2020 graduate of the Maryland Bankers Association's Maryland Banking School. Mr. Ramsay has been coaching football in Frederick County for over 15 years and currently coaching at Brunswick High School.
Erin Dieterich, AVP/Mortgage Loan Officer, began her career with Woodsboro Bank over 12 years ago in the branch channel. Ms. Dieterich transitioned into retail and mortgage lending in 2015. As a mortgage loan officer, she works closely with clients to support and guide them through the home financing process. She is 2019 graduate of the Maryland Bankers Association's Emerging Leaders Program and a 2020 graduate of Leadership Frederick. She is actively involved with the Frederick County Association of Realtors and currently the First Vice Chair of their Young Professional Network.
"Each of these colleagues is dedicated to excellence and committed to our Bank values and mission as we continue to pursue our vision 'to be the best bank in Central Maryland for our Colleagues, Clients, Community and Shareholders.' Congratulations to each of them as they continue to make a significant impact within our bank and community," said Steve Heine, President & CEO of Woodsboro Bank.
