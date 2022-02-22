PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert has hired retired Lt. Col. Wayne Kinsel, a former U.S. Air Force commander and public works director, as an aviation design team leader. The highly decorated, motivational leader has managed complex organizations, hundreds of personnel and infrastructure valued at over $3.9 billion.
Kinsel earned his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy and his master's degree in engineering management from the Air Force Institute of Technology. Certified as a Project Management Professional, Kinsel is known for his exceptional leadership, resource and facilities management, strategic planning and transportation acumen.
Kinsel was a career civil engineer officer who successfully served in significant leadership roles at the squadron, group, major command, field operating agency and headquarters air staff levels. He was deployed to support Operations Enduring Freedom, Freedom's Sentinel and Resolute Support, and has been awarded national military honors, including Air Force and Army commendation medals, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal, which he received seven times throughout his career.
Kinsel first worked with Woolpert while serving as a U.S. Air Force programs flight commander in Korea, where the firm crafted an "impressive" area development plan for Osan Air Base. He said his familiarity with the quality of Woolpert's work and its staff, in addition to its integrated technologies and global growth, drew him to this role.
"Woolpert's robust technology tools are propelling its leadership in aviation design, GIS and emerging transportation platforms, like unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility," Kinsel said. "With expanding cross-market technologies, international expansion and the recent infrastructure funding, we will be working with many of our industry partners to ensure all client needs are met and that innovation continues to advance. I am excited to be part of Woolpert and to support its vision to become one of the best companies in the world."
Kinsel, who also was the director and head coach of U.S Air Force Rugby, said his top priority at Woolpert will be to provide for his team.
"The focus as a military commander is taking care of the people you lead," he said. "Woolpert serves an expanse of aviation clients, from commercial and GA airports to the FAA to military bases worldwide. The positive relationships we forge and foster, both internally and externally, are the keys to our success."
Woolpert Infrastructure Discipline Leader Tom Less said Kinsel's impressive aviation and leadership background make him an ideal fit for Woolpert.
"Wayne has held multiple project and people management roles throughout his outstanding career with the Air Force, where he excelled and inspired success at every level," Less said. "In addition, he is just an all-around exceptional guy. We are looking forward to working with Wayne to advance and expand our aviation design program."
About Woolpert
Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, recently earned its sixth-straight Great Place to Work certification and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has more than 1,600 employees and 60 offices on four continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.
