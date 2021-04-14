ORLANDO, Fla., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert was selected by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority to provide computer-aided design, GIS, building information modeling and related services under a five-year, $1.5 million contract. GOAA owns and operates Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Orlando Executive Airport (ORL).
Woolpert will create, maintain and integrate new and existing CAD, GIS and BIM datasets to support airport operations and the comprehensive growth and improvement strategies outlined in GOAA's $3.5 billion capital improvement program. Woolpert also will develop standards and specifications for the application of these data that align with national CAD and BIM standards and the Federal Aviation Administration's Airports GIS Program.
"GOAA is leveraging proven aviation and geospatial technologies to continually make its airport operations safer, more efficient and better equipped to handle evolving industry and passenger needs," Woolpert Project Manager Paul Akers said. "Woolpert has implemented hundreds of successful data integration projects for aviation, municipal, federal and private sector clients across the country, and we have been serving the Orlando area for the last 15 years. We are honored to be able to field a nationally recognized, regionally known team to ensure all GOAA's needs are met."
Orlando International Airport is among the top 10 busiest airports in the country and saw more passenger traffic than any other U.S. airport during the 2020-21 holiday season. Orlando Executive Airport also had its busiest December since 2007 last year, with total operations up 27% in 2020 as compared to December 2019.
This contract is now underway.
