COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert was selected by the Ohio Department of Transportation for a two-year, $1.5 million general engineering services contract to support District 6-Delaware and District 9-Chilicothe. Services will include but not be limited to roads and bridges engineering, survey, right-of-way, traffic management, mobility studies, safety projects and signal repair.
Woolpert Vice President and Transportation Program Director Mike Avellano said the firm and its partners will work as an extension to the ODOT staff on this contract. The Woolpert team will be a comprehensive resource for the department, providing on-call engineering and geospatial services specific to the needs of the department.
"We are a service-based company, and we are fortunate to have the tools, staff and partnerships to address the multifaceted needs of state departments of transportation across the country," Avellano said. "We are honored to have a long history of supporting ODOT, here in our home state of Ohio, and our team is excited to bring its broad palate of services to districts 6 and 9 under this contract."
ODOT's statewide transportation system is divided into 12 districts that include over 43,000 miles of highway and more than $115 billion in infrastructure assets. District 6 has the system's most interstate, federal and state highway lane miles at nearly 5,000 and covers eight counties in central Ohio. District 9 supports roughly 3,700 lane miles across eight south central Ohio counties.
Woolpert has five offices in Ohio and has enlisted Burgess & Niple, TranSystems, Lawhon & Associates and CTL Engineering to support this contract.
About Woolpert
Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, recently earned its sixth-straight Great Place to Work certification, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has more than 1,600 employees and 60 offices on four continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.
Media Contact
Jill Kelley, Woolpert, 1-937-531-1258, jill.kelley@woolpert.com
SOURCE Woolpert