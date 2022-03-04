VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert has hired Ellen Pelstring as its new regional development director. She will foster business development opportunities in Virginia and the mid-Atlantic, forming strategic partnerships to benefit clients and bolster Woolpert's organic and acquisitive growth.
Pelstring has worked in business development for 20 years, building relationships with companies throughout the architecture, engineering and consulting industry. She has served as a senior director of marketing and business development for multiple Virginia firms and for the last 10 years was the president of a full-service consulting firm.
"I'm excited to be back with a firm that supports multiple markets, and I am looking forward to selling the integration of markets throughout Woolpert," Pelstring said. "I started out in a full-service architecture and engineering firm with a focus on vertical design, and I am really excited to help grow infrastructure and geospatial. The fact that Woolpert can be a one-stop shop for architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) services worldwide and can provide those services together or a la carte truly sets it apart."
Pelstring said her role will focus on strengthening the Woolpert brand specific to Virginia and the mid-Atlantic, while gaining a substantial market share and strategically expanding. Pelstring said her key to success will be connecting people and companies with rich and relevant opportunities. An example of this is the assistance Woolpert is providing to its municipal clients in the application of infrastructure stimulus funding.
"As with any federal program, there are specific guidelines to follow to ensure compliance and gain funding through this legislation," she said. "We have federal experts helping our clients reap the most value possible via this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. At a time when communities desperately need these resources, there is no time for guesswork. It is gratifying to be part of a company that can help cities and counties here in Virginia and across the country successfully leverage available funding to solve real, persistent problems."
Pelstring will work alongside Woolpert regional development directors Tom Murphy and Nick Isenberg, who are supporting business development in Florida and the Midwest, respectively. Pelstring said she has always played well in a male-dominated setting, going back to her early days in Germany as an Army brat.
"I played soccer with the boys until college and then went on to captain the University of Alabama women's soccer team," she said. "However, I was recommended for this role by a former female colleague who now works at Woolpert, Kristi Barker. That made me feel like I have been doing the right things and making a positive impact on my co-workers. Also, given that she's an Auburn grad and I'm an Alabama grad, you know it had to be the right fit."
Woolpert Senior Vice President Shane Imwalle said he is excited to see the value that Pelstring will deliver for new and existing Woolpert clients, as well as those who have appreciated the outstanding work throughout Virginia of Waller, Todd & Sadler, a Woolpert Company.
"You can't talk about business development in the region without someone bringing up Ellen Pelstring," Imwalle said. "Her connections are rivaled only by her ability to spot and facilitate opportunities, to the benefit of all involved. I can't wait to see what she can do for us and, more importantly, for our clients. I am very excited to work with Ellen—and that's coming from a die-hard Ohio State fan! All kidding aside, Ellen is an immense and welcome addition to Woolpert."
About Woolpert
Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, recently earned its sixth-straight Great Place to Work certification and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has more than 1,600 employees and 60 offices on four continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.
Media Contact
Jill Kelley, Woolpert, 1-937-531-1258, jill.kelley@woolpert.com
SOURCE Woolpert