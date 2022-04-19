The water, energy and asset management leader will help guide the sector's growth and strategy.
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bryan Dickerson has rejoined Woolpert as a vice president and director of operations for infrastructure. Dickerson has more than 25 years of experience in water planning, energy and asset management leadership, supporting public and private industries and clients across the country.
In his new role at Woolpert, Dickerson will support the infrastructure sector's organic and acquisitive growth, strategic initiatives, operational improvements, investments and business development. Dickerson said he was drawn back to Woolpert due to the architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) firm's industry and geographic expansion, as well as by its staff.
"I want to be part of that team that takes Woolpert through its continued evolution to become the premier AEG firm in the world," Dickerson said. "I know the quality of the team I am rejoining. I've maintained relationships with several of my former Woolpert teammates and am so excited about the opportunity to work with these great people again, in addition to developing new relationships with other Woolpert team members and clients."
Dickerson said his work at other firms has augmented his capabilities specific to the water, energy and asset management markets and broadened his infrastructure perspective. He said Woolpert's differentiator is its comprehensive and balanced application of AEG services.
"Even in the largest architecture and engineering firms, the geospatial aspect is more off in the corner. Here, that dimensional, technology-driven and location-based intelligence is integral to almost everything we do," Dickerson said. "This makes us more agile, more versatile and decidedly more innovative, enabling us to test and develop solutions to benefit our clients today and position them well for the future."
Dickerson will report to Senior Vice President and Infrastructure Sector Leader Tom Mochty. They will work collaboratively to ensure Woolpert, the sector and the staff have the tools and direction to meet their goals.
Mochty said Dickerson helped define Woolpert's infrastructure service offerings more than 15 years ago, and in this new role, he will help provide the operational structure to support the firm's continued advancement.
"Bryan has always been an exceptional leader who is respected not only at Woolpert but throughout the industry," Mochty said. "His return benefits Woolpert, our clients and our future. We're honored to have him back with us, and we're looking forward to accomplishing great things together."
