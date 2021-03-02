COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert's Danielle Meggyesy, PE, has been promoted to project manager in the firm's energy market. The experienced phase manager and geo-environmental engineer has been with Woolpert since late 2019 and works out of the firm's Columbus office.
Meggyesy has planned and executed civil and environmental engineering projects for both the public and private sectors. She oversaw the planning, construction and testing of the first carbon capture-to-injection well in North America and has worked on projects that supported underground electric transmission, oil and gas initiatives, and agricultural and residential civil construction. Meggyesy said her goal at Woolpert is to build a niche service that focuses on integrating new technologies to support clients' emerging energy needs.
"I have a strong background in research and development, and I'm a generalist—I've worked with a wide variety of public and private clients on various projects," Meggyesy said. "I've been in power plants and on drill rigs, pipelines and civil construction sites. That kind of hands-on experience gives clients an understandable level of comfort. Also, my experience in being on the other side of the contract makes it easier to put myself in the clients' shoes and to understand what needs to be done to make their jobs easier."
Woolpert Senior Vice President and Energy Market Director Mike Battles said Meggyesy has developed a diverse skill set that enables her to design and manage a full range of project tasks and logistics, while providing appropriate budgetary oversight. He said her proven track record of managing multidisciplinary teams within emerging energy industry settings has prepared her well.
"We encourage our staff to identify and implement solutions, leveraging our many engineering and geospatial disciplines to achieve what each client needs," Battles said. "There's a demand for innovative solutions in the energy market, and Danielle is exceptional at seeing the bigger picture and analyzing opportunities to find the optimal solution our clients desire. We're excited to see her in this new role."
About Woolpert
Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, recently earned its fifth-straight Great Place to Work certification and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has over 1,100 employees and 42 offices in three countries. For more, visit woolpert.com.
Media Contact
Jill Kelley, Woolpert, 937-531-1258, jill.kelley@woolpert.com
SOURCE Woolpert