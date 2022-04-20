The international group will develop leadership guidelines to expand and enrich asset management knowledge.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert Systems Analyst Emily St. Clair has been appointed to The Institute of Asset Management's Subject Specific Guidelines (SSG) Group 27, whose goal is to establish guidelines on asset management leadership. Established in 1994 and based in the U.K., the IAM has a global network of over 30,000 professionals and supports the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 55000 series and its development of international standards for asset management.
The IAM SSG leadership group has 47 members who were selected from public agencies, private industries and academia around the world. Over the next 18 months, the group will create leadership guidelines to meet the IAM's goal of publishing in 2023. The guidelines will outline what it means to be a successful asset management leader and manager at all levels within an organization. It also will touch on how to execute organizational strategy and how to manage and effect positive change.
"A leader should be able to commit to a strategic plan, align jobs and roles to support that plan, communicate clearly to empower employees, measure and monitor performance, and balance innovation and control," St. Clair said. "My role in this group provides a great opportunity to learn and advance my asset management and leadership capabilities. In our first meeting last week, we touched on different cultural approaches to leadership and how establishing vertical line of sight from top down helps to ensure everyone gets what they need. I am excited to be part of this outstanding group."
St. Clair joined Woolpert in 2019 and specializes in GIS and asset management system design, analysis and implementations that promote functionality, workflow management and productivity. She works out of the firm's office in the St. Pete Innovation District's Maritime and Defense Technology Hub, where she also serves as Woolpert's community liaison. St. Clair is a member of the Junior League of St. Petersburg, holds a seat on the St. Petersburg Innovation District Council, and actively supports Woolpert's partnership with the University of Southern Florida and the District's Youth STEAM Working Group.
In addition to working toward her IAM certification, St. Clair is in the process of earning certifications in the Project Management Program and on the Leadership, Management and Strategy tracks through Harvard Business School. She said continuing education is highly encouraged at Woolpert and she looks forward to continuously developing her skill set. The firm has dozens of PMPs, 21 IAM-certified staff members—three of whom have also earned IAM diplomas—and multiple ISO committee members.
"Woolpert is a leader in asset management, strategy and innovation, which I'm sure didn't hurt my selection to this committee," St. Clair said. "In my opinion, Woolpert's leaders are exemplary. They are open to change, encourage innovation, provide support and welcome healthy conversations regarding business, policy and workplace culture. This empowers me and those around me to continually advance, both at work and through opportunities such as this."
Woolpert Asset Management Subject Matter Expert Shiv Iyer said this appointment reinforces Woolpert's reputation in the industry and demonstrates the firm's commitment to building a world-class advisory consulting staff. Iyer is a director on the IAM USA Chapter Executive Board and vice chair of the U.S. Technical Advisory Group for ISO Technical Committee 251, which is dedicated to advancing ISO 55000 standards.
"We are excited that one of our talented young professionals was selected to support this significant effort and help define what an asset management leader should represent," Iyer said. "We are always honored to support the great work of the IAM and ISO, as they forge and advance asset management best practices worldwide."
