DALLAS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Work from Home and Hybrid Work have shifted from a staffing strategy to a workplace strategy. Everything from sourcing, hiring, onboarding, emotional and cultural connectivity, team structures, office space and operating environments are being re-imagined and reworked to best support a distributed labor force.
"The pandemic has proven that many groups can - and will be - high performing both in and outside of specific office locations," Michele Rowan, President of WFHAlliance.com shared. "Now we need to review and rethink many of the workflows, guidelines and technologies that were designed to support co-located teams quite exclusively."
Many organizations are reducing real estate and making incremental investments in long-overdue cloud-based CX platforms. And along with that, employee experience technologies are being upgraded and expanded. Social and emotional connectivity will happen differently, and the entire employee lifecycle will be impacted.
This live webcast features leaders from BCBS of TN, Marriott, and Alliance Data, who will share their short and long term plans for Work From Home and Hybrid Work. Register here: https://www.wfhalliance.com/wfh-from-staffing-strategy-to-work-strategy
