The results-based gym concept has partnered with Phenomenal Gyms, LLC to offer a new and exciting fitness experience to communities across Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Florida
ATLANTA, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workout Anytime, the 180-plus-unit leader in the fitness industry, has signed an agreement to bring 20 new locations to markets in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Florida. This multi-unit development deal — which was signed in partnership with Phenomenal Gyms, LLC — comes as the fast-growing fitness franchise is outpacing its ambitious goal to sign 40 units by the end of the year. In the first quarter of the year alone, Workout Anytime has signed deals for 27 clubs.
As a part of this 20-unit signing, Phenomenal Gyms, LLC is looking to open its first three units by the end of the year and will offer an innovative and effective new fitness solution to those who want to take control of their health and wellness.
"We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with the experienced team at Phenomenal Gyms, LLC to open 20 new Workout Anytime locations," said Terri Harof, Director of Franchise Development at Workout Anytime. "Health and wellness have never been more top of mind, and this signing allows us to provide communities across four states with affordable and convenient gyms filled with top tier equipment. We're looking forward to building these clubs and opening our doors, with the first location expected to open in Virginia, Georgia and Florida."
In addition to this new 20-unit signing, Workout Anytime is currently seeking qualified franchisee candidates for new locations in markets like Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Texas, Virginia and continue with expansion efforts across Central and South America.
"We're thrilled to bring the Workout Anytime brand to new communities, and we're always looking to expand with both new and existing franchisees," said Harof. "We started this year with strong momentum after signing deals for over 30 locations in 2021, and this multi-unit agreement is a major step as we work towards our goal of 40 clubs sold and another 30 opened by the end of this year."
Harof says Phenomenal Gyms, LLC will help the brand continue its growth throughout the U.S. while attracting new franchisees in its target markets. She added, "As we move forward in 2022, we're looking to bring even more multi-unit franchise owners into our system like Phenomenal Gyms, LLC. With health and wellness remaining at the forefront of many people's goals, we're planning to tap into that growing demand and cross the 200-unit milestone as a franchise system."
The startup costs for a Workout Anytime franchise range from $562,850 to $1,008,550, including the franchisee fee. To learn more about franchising with Workout Anytime, visit https://workoutanytimefranchise.com/.
ABOUT WORKOUT ANYTIME:
Atlanta-based Workout Anytime is a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week fitness concept with 180+ units across the U.S. Founded by fitness veterans John Quattrocchi and Steve Strickland, the company was formed to provide members with first-class fitness facilities at the lowest cost possible, while delivering a profitable and affordable business model to franchisees. Built on the founders' motto of, "think big, keep it simple and do it with integrity," Workout Anytime is preparing for significant expansion into new territories across the U.S. and Central America by providing opportunities to business-minded entrepreneurs. Franchise opportunities are available, and more information can be found on http://workoutanytimefranchise.com/
