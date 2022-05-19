SES – The Society for Standards Professionals and the U.S. Celebration of World Standards Day Planning Committee will present the award to three parties for winning the World Standards Day Paper Competition on May 19.
MCLEAN, Va. , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SES – The Society for Standards Professionals and the U.S. Celebration of World Standards Day Planning Committee will present the award to three parties for winning the World Standards Day Paper Competition today.
- First Place – "Sustainable ICT: Mitigating the Carbon Footprint of the Digital Economy Through Standards" by Joseph Bocchiaro III, NV5 Engineering & Technology
- Second Place – "Advanced Recycling Standards: A Critical Step on the Path Towards a Global Circular Economy for Plastics" by Joshua Baca, American Chemistry Council, AND Hideaki Makino, Japanese Chemical Industry Association
- Third Place – "Energy Standards: Powering Cable's Success" by Derek DiGiacomo, Chris Bastian, and Mary Heenan of Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers
All standards professionals were asked to submit papers as a part of the United States Celebration of World Standards Day 2021 using the theme Standards for Sustainable Development Goals. Authors were encouraged to think about standards, sustainability, and their growing impact on the global economy. The United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which serve as a "blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all" were at the forefront of the competition and review.
Mili Washington, Immediate Past President of SES, member of the U.S. Celebration of World Standards Day Planning Committee, and Chair of the World Standards Day Paper Review Task Group reflects: "SES and the World Standards Day Planning Committee are pleased to present the World Standards Day Paper Competition awards to such deserving candidates this year. The submitted papers were all interesting, thought-provoking, well-written, and impactful to the standardization and larger global community. We congratulate all the winners and wish them continued professional success."
SES and the U.S. Celebration of World Standards Day Planning Committee look forward to the 2022 World Standards Day Paper Competition and celebration to be held Thursday, October 13, 2022.
SES - The Society for Standards Professionals was founded in 1947 as the Standards Engineering Society, a not-for-profit professional membership society dedicated to furthering the knowledge and use of standards and standardization. It also manages the only certification program in North America for standardization professionals. SES provides a neutral forum where standards users and developers can come together to address mutual issues, opportunities, and interests in ways that work to the benefit of everyone involved with, or affected by, standards. SES members are primarily involved in the development, application, and use of company, government, national, regional, and international standards. SES is the member body for Canada and the United States in the International Federation of Standards Users (IFAN). Visit http://www.ses-standards.org
