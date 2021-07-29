NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ANA, through the Global CMO Growth Council in partnership with Cannes LIONS, is calling on the worldwide marketing industry to take a collective pause for a Global Day of Learning. On September 14, 2021, through a series of world-class trainings, workshops, master classes and team building, the industry will reinvest in itself, with the intent of bringing all professionals up to speed on best practices as businesses return to their new normal worldwide.
Confirmed education partners offering complimentary access to world-class learning resources so far include: the ANA and its network of subject experts and instructors, Cannes LIONS, 42Courses.com, Spencer Stuart, Morning Consult, Facebook, Google, Twitter, The B2B Institute at LinkedIn, MediaLink, Verizon Media, Forbes CxO Series, best-selling author and global CMO Raja Rajamannar, and Yale School of Management, among many others.
A Global Call-to-Action
"Marketing's Global Day of Learning comes from a groundswell of top CMOs reconciling with the rapid transformation of business culture and capabilities." said Nick Primola, Executive Vice President of the Association of National Advertisers & Global CMO Growth Council. "By bringing together today's marketing, business, and academic leaders to share best practices, powerful case studies, practical solutions, and research, the ANA and the Global CMO Growth Council will help the entire industry address the challenge of today's recovery together."
The Global Day of Learning will be one complete 24-hour period on September 14th where the entire industry focuses on training, development, culture, innovation, creativity, and new ideas. All sessions will be virtual and accessible at no cost to anyone in the industry who registers, including professionals and students alike.
Participants will be able to build their own agendas for themselves or together with their teams. Options include on-demand content that is available throughout the day of September 14, self-paced courses, webinars, group workshops, and research. All will be available for download for the entirety of the 24-hour period of September 14 (EST).
Session formats will include:
- Self-Paced: Structured courses available on-demand for 24-hour period covering the most demanded topics.
- Best of 2021: Curated keynotes and video interviews of the past year from top CMOs, industry leaders and subject matter experts.
- "Auditorium-style" Group Workshops: Instruction for teams or individuals. Participants can convene their teams in groups or in private for the day, Instructor-led or "On-Your-Own," including Zoom-conducted team building, off-sites, etc.
- Insights: Curated research, case studies, papers and trends for marketers at all levels and industries. For 24 hours, participants will be able to download academic research, brand cases, the latest consumer research
The Global Day of Learning is available at no cost to anyone in the marketing industry who registers through this centralized website.
ABOUT THE GLOBAL CMO GROWTH COUNCIL
The Global CMO Growth Council is a partnership between ANA and Cannes LIONS and represents over 1,200 chief marketers worldwide. Chaired by Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer at Procter & Gamble, the leadership team includes 50 chief marketers from the world's top brands. Since its launch in 2018, the Growth Council has mobilized thousands of CMOs and industry leaders around the world to transform marketing into a force for economic growth and a force for societal good. It is a community of influential and distinguished marketing leaders addressing key issues facing CMOs, their companies, and all of the stakeholders they serve. Chief marketers hold a privileged responsibility to accelerate broad and bold initiatives that will lead to lasting benefits for their brands, their customers, and our global society. https://ana.foleon.com/2020cmosummit/global-growth/summit/
Media Contact
Rose Levy, The ANA's Global CMO Growth Council, +1 (202) 262-1635, rose@pacepublicrelations.com
SOURCE The ANA's Global CMO Growth Council