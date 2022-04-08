WPM Real Estate Management has promoted Kenneth J. Smith to the position of Regional Property Manager within its Multifamily Real Estate (MRE) division. Since joining WPM in 2016, Smith has continued to take on greater responsibilities through a series of consecutive promotions. In this new regional role, Smith will oversee an expanded portfolio of properties as well as lead and grow a high-performing team.
OWING MILLS, Md., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WPM Real Estate Management has promoted Kenneth J. Smith to the position of Regional Property Manager within its Multifamily Real Estate (MRE) division. Since joining WPM in 2016, Smith has continued to take on greater responsibilities through a series of consecutive promotions. In this new regional role, Smith will oversee an expanded portfolio of properties as well as lead and grow a high-performing team.
"Kenneth has demonstrated exemplary leadership and performance at the properties he manages," says Melissa Gambuto, WPM President of Multifamily Real Estate. "We're excited to have him stepping into this leadership role to ensure WPM-managed properties continue to thrive and exceed owners' expectations."
Smith joined WPM Real Estate Management in 2016, following a long-term management position at a Fortune 500 company. He has risen quickly through the organization, and has managed a variety of property types, sizes, and locations within WPM's multifamily portfolio. Most recently he has been responsible for overseeing Johns Hopkins non-dormitory student housing. Properties managed by Smith have been recognized for their outstanding results through Maryland Multifamily Housing Association's (MMHA) annual award program. Smith was honored by WPM in 2021 as Property Manager of the Year. Smith has been a resident of Baltimore for 22 years and earned his bachelor's degree from Goucher College.
"Being part of an organization where people matter is incredibly fulfilling," says Smith. "I look forward to continuing to drive results for our clients while working with our teams to provide the support they need to be successful in their roles and their careers."
WPM's multifamily management portfolio is routinely recognized for its high resident satisfaction ratings. Communities under its management have been ranked in the top 1% nationwide by The Online Reputation Assessment (ORA™) developed by J Turner Research.
About WPM Real Estate Management:
WPM Real Estate Management is an Accredited Management Organization® (AMO®) that provides property management for over 23,000 homes and 40,000 people in the Mid-Atlantic and MidSouth regions, including Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's primary focus is residential: multifamily, condominium, senior housing, student housing, and homeowner association communities. In addition, it has an extensive managed portfolio of commercial, industrial, and retail properties. WPM has ranked on the Baltimore Business Journal List of Largest Residential Property Management Companies in the Baltimore Area year over year. The firm has also been recognized as one of Baltimore's Top Workplaces by The Baltimore Sun, ranking among the top large employers for ten consecutive years. The company employs over 450 employees across more than 150 properties.
For more information about WPM Real Estate Management, visit the WPM website at http://www.wpmllc.com.
