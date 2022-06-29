Collaboration will help global brands create consistency across every customer touchpoint
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Writer, the AI writing assistant for the world's smartest brands, today announced that it has partnered with Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first businesses. The collaboration between Writer and Contentful will be centered around helping marketers in their efforts to deliver consistent and on-brand content across every digital channel.
As the pace of digital adoption accelerates and business is conducted through digital channels with increasing frequency, content is playing an even more important role in the success of organizations and brands around the world. The Writer-Contentful partnership will help organizations maintain content governance, scale content production, and deliver best-in-class digital experiences for their customers.
Writer creates a single source for terminology management, makes brand compliance simple, and corrects off-brand writing in real time through in-line suggestions. Writer is focused on helping teams address challenges around scaling messaging, staying consistent with their brand, and encouraging healthy and inclusive communication.
Contentful unifies content in a single hub and structures it for use in any digital channel so digital teams can assemble content and deliver digital experiences faster and at scale. With an API-first approach, Contentful can be easily integrated with a company's existing systems and can be extended with custom-built apps or apps available from the Contentful app marketplace.
Thousands of brands and organizations around the world, including over 30 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on Contentful to create and deliver digital experiences across websites, mobile apps, digital displays and other connected devices. Writer's customers who can now take advantage of the integration include Spotify, Pinterest, Intuit, and Accenture.
"We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Contentful," said May Habib, CEO of Writer. "By providing the best quality standards and increased efficiency to our clients, we'll be able to deliver a better, easier, seamless way for everyone to be on-brand all the time, all while improving the user experience of individual customers. We have no doubt that this partnership will be a success and a benefit to our clients."
"We are excited to partner with Writer on this integration that will deliver enhanced capabilities for our shared customers to manage language and messaging across every digital channel," said Jeff Blattel, Director of Technical Partnerships, Americas at Contentful. "This partnership enables a winning combination of enhanced messaging consistency and enhanced content consistency, improving the brand strength and customer experience across digital channels."
About Writer
Writer is the leading AI writing + editing platform for teams. Our automated language generation and dynamic writing recommendations make it easy for teams to achieve content scale, brand alignment, and great writing across all types of content and communications, including marketing materials, technical documents, product descriptions, knowledge bases, HR messages, and more. Enterprise-class and simple to roll out, Writer is deployed widely at leading brands like Twitter, UiPath, UnitedHealthcare, Northwestern Mutual, Deloitte, and Squarespace.
The San Francisco-based tech company has raised $26 million from leading investors. For more information, visit https://www.writer.com or reach out to jillian@writer.com.
About Contentful
Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business, helps over 30% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of brands around the world create and manage digital experiences for their customers across any channel. It enables greater speed and scale than traditional CMS solutions. Contentful unifies content in a single hub, structures it for use in any digital channel, and integrates seamlessly with hundreds of other tools through open APIs. Companies such as Siemens, Plaid, Goodrx, Intercom, Notion, Staples and many others rely on Contentful's platform. For more information, visit https://www.contentful.com/.
