HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founders, entrepreneurs, C-Level executives, investors, politicians, and journalists will meet to navigate the current state of mobility and to pave the path for the next phase of sustainable transportation. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into growth opportunities, market trends, and sustainability practices through a series of panel discussions and networking sessions.
Speakers at WMS'21 include: Maya Ben Dror, Portfolio Lead – Sustainable Automotive and Mobility Initiatives at The World Economic Forum; Dr. Anjes Tjarks, Senator for Transport and Mobility Change for the City of Hamburg; and Jonas Seyfferth, Director at Strategy&, part of the PwC network.
Jonas Seyfferth said: "Everyone who is attending this event has a similar purpose and vision of the future of mobility. The Summit for me and for us as a firm is about diving into an exciting atmosphere of disruption and change – and bringing together people from different angles and perspectives."
In partnership with the World Economic Forum, the event is hosted by Wunder Mobility. The company is accelerating the global transition to sustainable mobility. It provides software, vehicles and a full range of services to cities and companies to help them launch and scale new mobility services. Active in 900 cities with over 50k vehicles on its platform and 22m rides shared, Wunder Mobility wants to make the world a greener, healthier and happier place through shared mobility.
Gunnar Froh, Founder and CEO of Wunder Mobility, said: "Sustainable transportation is now more crucial than ever. I'm very excited that we can bring industry experts, thought leaders, and policymakers together again in person. This summit sets the course for the future of new mobility and provides a voice to the entire ecosystem."
This year's event will take place in person in Hamburg, Germany, at the International Maritime Museum. Safety measures will be in place to comply with local regulations and to ensure the health of all attendees. While WMS'21 is not a digital event, presentations and panels will also be broadcast online.
What to expect at this year's event?
- Conference: Inspirational speakers share their knowledge in lively panel discussions.
- Tech Playground: Guests can play around with and be inspired by new technology.
- Test Drive: Guests have the chance to test out all types of new mobility first-hand.
- Active Matchmaking: Facilitated 1:1 meetings between guests who want to meet each other.
- Networking & Party: A collaborative, memorable environment and networking breaks.
Download the full WMS'21 agenda and apply for exclusive tickets at http://www.wundermobility.com/summit.
