GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, global leaders in color science and technology, announced that No7 Beauty Company implemented X-Rite digital color solutions, including PantoneLIVE™ and ColorCert Suite, across its Soap & Glory brand and packaging supply chain.
For its 15th birthday, Soap & Glory partnered with X-Rite to create a new, bespoke pink that is instantly recognizable. This allows Soap & Glory to establish one clearly specified digital target and significantly reduce color variance across print suppliers and packaging materials. To ensure brand equity, Soap & Glory now has immediate visibility into the color quality of its global packaging supply chain. Watch the Soap & Glory team discuss the brand refresh and the new bespoke pink.
"Moving from physical color references and visual evaluation to a digital color program has dramatically improved Soap & Glory's printed packaging color consistency," said Craig Davids, Global Artwork and Print Manager, No7 Beauty Company. "Instead of spending time and money relating to the subjective acceptance or rejection of printed colors from Soap & Glory printers from around the world, we can now monitor print quality across multiple sites through X-Rite and Pantone's connected software solutions. Giving printers ownership over print quality means they don't ship if color isn't right, preserving our brand identity on the shelf. It's a win-win for everyone."
Establishing and Monitoring Print Quality
Soap & Glory's distinctive pink color draws customers to the brand's Indulgent Bathing, Skincare, Cosmetics, Gifts and Accessories products. Previously, Soap & Glory used a physical reference to communicate color expectations and get quick alignment from print suppliers. Based on Pantone 701C initially, this Pantone color reference helped simplify brand color communication for print suppliers but over time, Soap & Glory noticed a lack of color consistency across printed packaging, point of sale, merchandising, and marketing materials.
Working with the X-Rite and Pantone team, No7 Beauty Company selected a new, bespoke pink brand color for Soap & Glory as part of a brand visual identity (BVI) re-design. The brand standard was digitally defined by X-Rite and stored in the PantoneLIVE cloud for easy access by everyone in the design, artwork creation, and packaging production workflow. The digital PantoneLIVE standard enables the entire packaging supply chain to understand the achievability of the Soap & Glory pink on 30 different print process and substrate variables. Printers can also access spectral data for ink formulation and print quality checks.
X-Rite ColorCert Scorecard Server was installed to evaluate and control printed packaging colors. Print suppliers measure production into ColorCert and submit a job score into the No7 Beauty Company Scorecard server. This empowers No7 Beauty Company to view supplier performance and printers to monitor their own print quality.
"Using X-Rite digital color standards and workflow solutions, No7 Beauty Company can ensure brand consistency across multiple products, packaging materials and suppliers," said Cindy Cooperman, Vice President, Brand Global Strategic Accounts, X-Rite. "The Soap & Glory brand managers have access to objective color results and can work directly with print suppliers to identify areas for improved efficiencies and cost savings."
To read the full Soap & Glory case study visit https://www.xrite.com/learning-color-education/case-studies/no7-beauty-company
About X-Rite
Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Mich., with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, photographers and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.
About PantoneLIVE
PantoneLIVE is a cloud-based solution that enables the PANTONE Color language to be communicated and targeted for accurate color production across the entire supply chain – from design concept to final color production. The PantoneLIVE family includes PantoneLIVE Design, PantoneLIVE Production - Print & Packaging and PantoneLIVE Production – Plastic, Coatings and Textile. The different offerings are tailored to meet the specific needs of designers, color material suppliers and manufacturers working with paper, film, plastics, coatings and textiles. The PantoneLIVE family is supported by licensed hardware and software that enables each area of the packaging, plastic, coatings and textile supply chains to access spectral data for matching PANTONE® Colors and specific brand palettes. This results in consistent and repeatable color across product families, for a cohesive brand approach regardless of material, media or print technology. For more information, please visit http://www.xrite.com/pantonelive.
About Pantone
Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at http://www.pantone.com.
©2021 X-Rite, Inc. All rights reserved. X-Rite is a registered trademark of X-Rite, Inc. PANTONE®, PantoneLIVE and other Pantone trademarks are the property of Pantone LLC. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Pantone is a wholly owned subsidiary of X-Rite, Incorporated.
