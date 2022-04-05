XanEdu has been increasing student engagement and enhancing learning outcomes since 1999 by delivering innovative solutions across the K-12 and Higher Education communities. We address our clients’ unique needs through customized curriculum and publishing services at any scale while maintaining our commitment to affordability and accessibility for all stakeholders. XanEdu is a privately held company headquartered in Livonia, MI. More information can be found at www.xanedu.com. (PRNewsfoto/XanEdu Publishing, Inc.)