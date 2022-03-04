COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FLEXFROST LLC. (DBA "XFROST"), an industry-leading manufacturer of healthy desserts, today announced a strategic investment from Legendary Ventures.

The company's flagship product, XFROST, is a high-protein, low-carb ice cream catered towards the next-generation of desert lovers, formulated specifically to improve nutrition without sacrificing taste for K-12 and healthcare audiences as a menu'd item. XFROST has partnered with the country's largest food distributors to deliver its ice cream to U.S. schools.

Delivering nutritious products with great taste has been a difficult challenge in the institutional educational environment given constant supply constraints, tight budgets, and the lack of widespread distribution in the Covid Era.

"We solve a very critical component of the day for students – access to good, nutritious food that kids want to eat, with a simple cup of ice cream," says Yang Bai, CEO of XFROST. Additionally, "We're very excited to support such a novel approach to set a new standard of healthy desserts in the food service industry," says Ryan Shuler, Managing Partner of Legendary Ventures.

About XFROST

XFROST manufacturers its own brand of healthy, high-protein, low-carb ice cream. With more than 10 grams of protein per single serving, XFROST is an all-natural, kosher, and lactose friendly ice cream with a wide range of dietary benefits for children of all ages. For more information, please visit www.xfrost.com.

About Legendary Ventures

Legendary Ventures is a venture capital partnership that accelerates value creation for emerging companies operating across the CRT markets. For more information about the firm, or its funds, please visit www.legendary.vc.

