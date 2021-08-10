CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A match made under the stars, the purveyors in gourmet marshmallows and firelogs have come together to celebrate National S'mores Day. Available on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, XO Marshmallow and Duraflame's curated s'mores cookbook is complete with delectable recipes, mouth-watering photos, roasting techniques, and notes of fireside nostalgia.
XO Marshmallow's handmade, small-batch, gourmet marshmallows have been a mainstay for s'mores globally since 2016. Creating flavors like bourbon, cotton candy, lavender honey, pistachio, and rosè, the opportunities for inimitable treats and desserts are endless. Making s'mores and getting all sticky is a fond childhood memory for many – and there's nothing like sharing special moments around the fire with close friends and family. Using premium, high-quality, ingredients, all XO Marshmallow food items are egg, preservative, and gluten-free.
Duraflame matches XO Marshmallow's quality with their OUTDOOR Firelogs which create a crackling campfire with a clean, long-lasting burn, that is tested for roasting campfire foods, using only 100% recycled and renewable wood and agricultural fibers and bio-derived waxes. Additionally, the OUTDOOR Firelogs produce significantly less emissions than a wood fire.
The digital s'mores cookbook features favorite s'mores recipes from both XO Marshmallow and Duraflame including Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Pink Champagne 'Cheers to S'more Summer', Sweet 'n' Salty Pretzel, and Bananas Foster.
"S'mores are an iconic, nostalgic treat that we've reinvented with modern-day twists. It's an honor to collaborate with Duraflame to bring our s'mores visions to life with another like-minded brand. What really warmed our hearts was when we all shared our favorite s'mores recipes and campfire memories. While we were remote, it felt like we were sitting around a fire, experiencing what we hope consumers will with our cookbook," says Kat Connor and Lindzi Shanks, co-founders of XO Marshmallow. "Our partnership with Duraflame is what s'mores dreams are made of. There's nothing like roasting gourmet treats over an eco-friendly fire and we're proud to also be elevating the awareness of environmentally friendly campfires with our favorite s'more recipes."
"We're delighted to celebrate National S'mores Day with XO Marshmallow and release this exquisite collection of s'mores recipes. A fire has always been the quintessential centerpiece for any outdoor occasion and this year coming together with family and friends is of utmost importance," says Crystal Wohle, brand manager for Duraflame, Inc. "Gathering around a campfire, crafting s'mores, reconnecting, and making new memories is priceless."
The XO Marshmallow and Duraflame s'mores cookbook is available for download
here: https://www.duraflame.com/fireside-tips/articles/ultimate-smores-cookbook
Marshmallows and homemade gluten-free graham crackers are available at XOMarshmallow.com.
Duraflame OUTDOOR Firelogs are available nationwide at retailers and online. Visit Duraflame.com to find a retailer.
About XO Marshmallow:
XO Marshmallow is the leading purveyor of handmade, gourmet marshmallows in the world. Whether it's in front of a campfire or in front of a microwave, making s'mores and sipping cocoa is a fond childhood memory for many. Kat Connor and Lindzi Shanks, XO Marshmallow co-founders, have revolutionized the confectionary industry with their modern take on these nostalgic treats.
In 2017 they opened a marshmallow café and wonderland in Chicago where they create flavors like bourbon, lavender honey, cotton candy, pistachio, and rosè, and goodies such as Dream Bars, Ooey Marshmallow Goodness, Frozen Hot Chocolate, and more.
Additionally, XO Marshmallow releases limited monthly flavors, has s'mores kits complete with chocolate, graham crackers, and roasting sticks (everything you need for a camping or glamping trip!), and participates in various collaborations and events.
About Duraflame, Inc.:
As America's firelog brand leader, Duraflame has consistently proven its leadership in the fireplace fuel category and upheld its commitment to millions of loyal customers for 50 years. Explore the complete line of duraflame® brand products, including firelogs, firestarters, lighters, matches, and charcoal at duraflame.com, and find out why life is truly better by the fire.
