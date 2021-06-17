HOUSTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xpediant Digital, the leader in Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) and Veeva Integration and Platform solutions, announces the hiring of Kevin Liggett as its Senior Product Director.
Kevin was Veeva's Commercial Vault (PromoMats & MedComms) Senior Product Manager helping to drive the broad success these products have had in the Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences marketplace. Kevin brings over 16 years of experience with strong leadership in product-related and consulting companies. He brings deep domain knowledge in the Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences space along with depth in the technical integration and automation of the ecosystem. Kevin will provide strong leadership and vision to the Xpediant product roadmap, enabling continued growth.
"We are very excited to have Kevin join our team to drive our product vision and to work with our key customers. Kevin brings a strong background in the Life Sciences industry and experience in both product and services to the Xpediant leadership team.", says Qusai Mahesri, Xpediant's CEO and Founder. "Xpediant is working on some innovative business models leveraging the XpConnect® Platform to radically improve Content Authoring Services. With a mature product suite and an experienced leadership team now in place, we can continue to innovate and drive more customer value through our hybrid product and services offerings in the Digital Asset Ecosystem."
