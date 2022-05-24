Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on May 24, 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG), a leading Chinese beauty company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Total net revenues for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 38.3% to RMB891.0 million (US$140.5 million) from RMB1.44 billion in the prior year period.
  • Total net revenues from Skincare Brands[1] for the first quarter of 2022 increased by 68.5% to RMB182.7 million from RMB108.4 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total net revenues from Skincare Brands for the first quarter of 2022 increased to 20.5% from 7.5% in the prior year period.
  • Gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 69.0%, compared with 68.6% in the prior year period.
  • Net loss for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 8.7% to RMB291.4 million (US$46.0 million) from RMB319.0 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss[2] for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 33.6% to RMB155.6 million (US$24.5 million) from RMB234.3 million in the prior year period.

"We remain focused on executing our strategy of building our brands, investing in R&D and pursuing sustainable growth in the first quarter of 2022," stated Mr. Jinfeng Huang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yatsen. "We have already observed early progress, including the growing skincare business and narrowing net loss and non-GAAP net loss. Although the pandemic continues to negatively impact our business, including our offline stores and supply chain, we are working hard to transform Yatsen and optimize operations during these challenging times."

"Due to the soft industry-wide demand for color cosmetics and COVID-19 resurgences in major cities impacting the sales from our offline stores, our net revenues declined by 38.3% in the first quarter of 2022," commented Mr. Donghao Yang, Director and Chief Financial Officer of Yatsen. "Nevertheless, our gross margin in the first quarter reached 69.0%, our net loss decreased by 8.7% year-over-year to RMB291.4 million, and our non-GAAP net loss decreased by 33.6% year-over-year to RMB155.6 million. The improvements in net loss and non-GAAP net loss indicate that our strategic transformation is on track, though we continue to face a harsh business environment heading into the second quarter."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Total net revenues for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 38.3% to RMB891.0 million (US$140.5 million) from RMB1.44 billion in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to the 45.6% decrease in net revenues from our Color Cosmetics Brands[3], partially offset by the 68.5% increase in net revenues from our Skincare Brands.

[1] Include net revenues from Abby's Choice, DR. WU (its mainland China business), Galénic, Eve Lom and other skincare brands.

[2] Non-GAAP net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions and (iii) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments.

[3] Include net revenues from Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear and other color cosmetics brands.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin 

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 38.0% to RMB614.5 million (US$96.9 million) from RMB991.6 million in the prior year period. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 increased to 69.0% from 68.6% in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to our continuous efforts to improve our gross margin, including through (i) increasing sales from our higher-gross margin products, and (ii) optimizing strategies in pricing, discounts, and promotions.

Operating Expenses 

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 30.9% to RMB922.5 million (US$145.5 million) from RMB1.33 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were 103.5%, as compared with 92.4% in the prior year period.

  • Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB73.9 million (US$11.7 million), as compared with RMB92.7 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2022 increased to 8.3% from 6.4% in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to a decrease in the economies of scale of our fixed fulfillment expenses, partially offset by certain cost-saving initiatives related to fulfillment assets instituted during the first quarter of 2022.
  • Selling and Marketing Expenses. Selling and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB604.7 million (US$95.4 million), as compared with RMB1.04 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2022 decreased to 67.9% from 72.1% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to our continuous efforts to optimize the efficiency of our marketing spending, partially offset by the expenses related to the closure of certain offline experience stores.
  • General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB208.1 million (US$32.8 million), as compared with RMB172.3 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2022 increased to 23.4% from 11.9% in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to the increases in salaries and share-based compensation expenses.
  • Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB35.8 million (US$5.6 million), as compared with RMB27.7 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2022 increased to 4.0% from 1.9% in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to the increases in personnel costs, raw materials, equipment, and share-based compensation expenses, reflecting our commitment to enhancing our research and development capabilities.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 10.3% to RMB308.0 million (US$48.6 million) from RMB343.3 million in the prior year period. Operating loss margin was 34.6%, as compared with 23.8% in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP loss from operations[4] for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 34.1% to RMB170.1 million (US$26.8 million) from RMB258.3 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating loss margin was 19.1%, as compared with 17.9% in the prior year period.

[4] Non-GAAP loss from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP loss from operations is defined as loss from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions.

Net Loss

Net loss for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 8.7% to RMB291.4 million (US$46.0 million) from RMB319.0 million in the prior year period. Net loss margin was 32.7%, as compared with 22.1% in the prior year period. Net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[5] for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB0.46 (US$0.07), as compared with RMB0.50 in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 33.6% to RMB155.6 million (US$24.5 million) from RMB234.3 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss margin was 17.5%, as compared with 16.2% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[6] for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB0.25 (US$0.04), as compared with RMB0.37 in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB2.97 billion (US$467.8 million), as compared with RMB3.14 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 77.7% to RMB104.1 million (US$16.4 million) from RMB466.1 million in the prior year period.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB808.3 million and RMB960.8 million, representing a year-over-year decline of approximately 37% to 47%, primarily due to (i) continued industry-wide softening of color cosmetics demand, and (ii) the continued negative impact of COVID-19 on our offline experience stores, online order fulfillment capabilities and supply chain. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB6.3393 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2022, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

[5] ADS refers to the American depositary shares, each of which represents four Class A ordinary shares.

[6] Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is defined as non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, (iv) accretion to preferred shares, and (v) deemed dividends to preferred shareholders due to modification of preferred shares.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 7:30 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the first quarter 2022.

United States (toll free):     +1-888-346-8982

International:                      +1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (toll free):  400-120-1203

Hong Kong (toll free):         800-905-945

Hong Kong:                        +852-3018-4992

Conference ID:                   5131932

The replay will be accessible through May 31, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:

United States:                    +1-877-344-7529

International:                      +1-412-317-0088

Conference ID:                   5131932

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yatsenglobal.com/.

About Yatsen Holding Limited

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leading player in China's beauty market with a mission to create an exciting new journey of beauty discovery for consumers in China and around the world. Founded in 2016, the Company has launched and acquired multiple color cosmetics and skincare brands including Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Abby's Choice, Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom and Pink Bear. The Company's flagship brand, Perfect Diary, is one of the top color cosmetics brands in China in terms of online retail sales value. Leveraging its digitally native direct-to-customer business model, the Company has built core capabilities which enable it to launch and scale multiple brands quickly while offering a wide selection of products to a growing variety of customers. The Company reaches and engages with customers directly both online and offline, with expansive presence across all major e-commerce, social and content platforms in China.

For more information, please visit http://ir.yatsenglobal.com/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in reviewing and assessing its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business, provide further information about its results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects. The Company defines non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions and (iii) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, (iv) accretion to preferred shares, and (v) deemed dividends to preferred shareholders due to modification of preferred shares. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS.

However, the non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools as the non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Reconciliations of Yatsen's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, outlook and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, which include but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to continue to roll out popular products and maintain popularity of existing products; its ability to anticipate and respond to changes in industry trends and consumer preferences and behavior in a timely manner; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; its ability to integrate newly-acquired businesses and brands; trends and competition in and relevant government policies and regulations relating to China's beauty market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Yatsen Holding Limited

Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@yatsenglobal.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

Tel: +86-21-6039-8363

E-mail: yatsen@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: yatsen@thepiacentegroup.com

 

 

 

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)











December 31,





March 31,





March 31,







2021





2022





2022







RMB'000





RMB'000





USD'000



Assets

























Current assets

























        Cash and cash equivalents





3,138,008







1,692,641







267,008



        Short-term investment





-







1,272,574







200,744



        Accounts receivable





355,837







226,637







35,751



        Inventories, net





695,761







584,112







92,141



        Prepayments and other current assets





366,191







350,358







55,268



        Amounts due from related parties





60







60







9



Total current assets





4,555,857







4,126,382







650,921



Non-current assets

























        Investments





350,380







368,081







58,063



        Property and equipment, net





245,314







184,712







29,138



        Goodwill





869,421







852,493







134,477



        Intangible assets, net





745,851







714,679







112,738



        Deferred tax assets





2,000







1,938







306



        Right-of-use assets, net





422,966







355,876







56,138



        Other non-current assets





80,220







73,236







11,553



Total non-current assets





2,716,152







2,551,015







402,413



Total assets





7,272,009







6,677,397







1,053,334





























Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders'

equity (deficit)

























Current liabilities

























         Accounts payable





240,815







55,933







8,823



         Advances from customers





20,680







17,105







2,698



         Accrued expenses and other liabilities





370,531







256,227







40,419



         Amounts due to related parties





13,967







9,923







1,565



         Income tax payables





16,747







15,704







2,477



         Lease liabilities due within one year





214,843







195,525







30,843



Total current liabilities





877,583







550,417







86,825



Non-current liabilities

























        Deferred tax liabilities





124,450







118,930







18,761



        Deferred income-non current





56,180







52,319







8,253



        Lease liabilities





206,303







161,943







25,546



Total non-current liabilities





386,933







333,192







52,560



Total liabilities





1,264,516







883,609







139,385



Redeemable non-controlling interests





338,587







339,924







53,622



Shareholders' equity (deficit)

























        Ordinary Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 ordinary

        shares authorized, comprising of 6,000,000,000 Class A ordinary

        shares, 960,852,606 Class B ordinary shares and 3,039,147,394

        shares each of such classes to be designated as of December 31,

        2021 and March 31, 2022; 1,938,303,919 Class A shares and

        758,869,844 Class B ordinary shares issued; 1,789,239,887 Class

        A ordinary shares and 737,513,429 Class B ordinary shares

        outstanding as of and December 31, 2021;  1,978,303,919 Class A

        shares and 718,869,844 Class B ordinary shares issued;

        1,829,239,887 Class A ordinary shares and 697,513,429 Class B

        ordinary shares outstanding as of and March 31, 2022)





173







173







27



        Treasury shares





(22,330)







(22,330)







(3,522)



        Additional paid-in capital





11,697,942







11,823,760







1,865,152



        Statutory reserve





21,352







21,352







3,368



        Accumulated deficit





(5,782,169)







(6,073,084)







(958,005)



        Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





(255,780)







(304,664)







(48,059)



Total Yatsen Holding Limited shareholders' (deficit) equity





5,659,188







5,445,207







858,961



        Non-controlling interests





9,718







8,657







1,366



Total shareholders' (deficit) equity





5,668,906







5,453,864







860,327



Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and

shareholders' equity (deficit)





7,272,009







6,677,397







1,053,334



 

 

 

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)











For the Three Months Ended March 31,







2021





2022





2022







RMB'000





RMB'000





USD'000



Total net revenues





1,444,465







890,954







140,545



Total cost of revenues





(452,899)







(276,408)







(43,602)



Gross profit





991,566







614,546







96,943



Operating expenses:

























       Fulfilment expenses





(92,718)







(73,863)







(11,652)



       Selling and marketing expenses





(1,042,062)







(604,726)







(95,393)



       General and administrative expenses





(172,319)







(208,129)







(32,832)



       Research and development expenses





(27,740)







(35,810)







(5,649)



Total operating expenses





(1,334,839)







(922,528)







(145,526)



Income (loss) from operations





(343,273)







(307,982)







(48,583)



       Financial income





14,045







8,103







1,278



       Foreign currency exchange losses





(3,596)







(2,632)







(415)



       Income (loss) from equity method investments, net





7,142







(2,330)







(368)



       Impairment loss of investments





-







(4,416)







(697)



       Other non-operating income





7,474







17,654







2,785



Income (loss) before income tax expenses





(318,208)







(291,603)







(46,000)



       Income tax (expense) benefit





(786)







223







35



Net loss





(318,994)







(291,380)







(45,965)



       Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable

       non-controlling interests





1,656







465







73



Net loss attributable to Yatsen's shareholders





(317,338)







(290,915)







(45,892)





























Shares used in calculating earnings per share (1):

























      Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:

























      —Basic





2,526,453,776







2,526,753,316







2,526,753,316



      —Diluted





2,526,453,776







2,526,753,316







2,526,753,316



Net income (loss) per Class A and Class B ordinary share

























       Net income (loss) attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders

       —Basic





(0.13)







(0.12)







(0.02)



      Net income (loss) attributable to Yatsen's ordinary

      shareholders—Diluted





(0.13)







(0.12)







(0.02)



Net income (loss) per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)

























      Net income (loss) attributable to Yatsen's ordinary

      shareholders—Basic





(0.50)







(0.46)







(0.07)



      Net income (loss) attributable to Yatsen's ordinary

      shareholders—Diluted





(0.50)







(0.46)







(0.07)





















































































For the Three Months Ended March 31,







2021





2022





2022



Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating



RMB'000





RMB'000





USD'000



expenses as follows:

























      Fulfilment expenses





904







1,523







240



      Selling and marketing expenses





11,839







22,355







3,526



      General and administrative expenses





66,619







94,983







14,983



      Research and development expenses





1,504







6,957







1,097



Total





80,866







125,818







19,846



 

(1)  Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with each Class A ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary share being entitled to twenty votes on all matters that are subject to shareholder vote.

(2)  The intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions include assets relating to selling and marketing such as trademarks and customer relationships, and therefore the amortization of such is allocated to selling and marketing expenses.

 

 

 

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)













For the Three Months Ended March 31,







2021





2022





2022







RMB'000





RMB'000





USD'000



       Income (loss) from operations





(343,273)







(307,982)







(48,583)



       Share-based compensation expenses





80,866







125,818







19,846



       Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business

       acquisitions





4,130







12,083







1,906



Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations





(258,277)







(170,081)







(26,831)



       Net income (loss)





(318,994)







(291,380)







(45,965)



       Share-based compensation expenses





80,866







125,818







19,846



       Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business

       acquisitions





4,130







12,083







1,906



       Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments





(324)







(2,084)







(329)



Non-GAAP net income (loss)





(234,322)







(155,563)







(24,542)



       Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Yatsen





(317,338)







(290,915)







(45,892)



       Share-based compensation expenses





80,866







125,818







19,846



       Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business

       acquisitions





3,736







11,831







1,866



       Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments





(296)







(2,084)







(329)



       Accretion to preferred shares





-







-







-



       Deemed dividends to preferred shareholders due to modification of

       preferred shares





-







-







-



Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders

of Yatsen





(233,032)







(155,350)







(24,509)



Shares used in calculating earnings per share:

























       Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:

























       —Basic





2,526,453,776







2,526,753,316







2,526,753,316



       —Diluted





2,526,453,776







2,526,753,316







2,526,753,316



Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders

per Class A and Class B ordinary share

























       Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Yatsen's ordinary

       shareholders—Basic





(0.09)







(0.06)







(0.01)



       Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Yatsen's ordinary

       shareholders—Diluted





(0.09)







(0.06)







(0.01)



Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders

per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)

























       Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Yatsen's ordinary

       shareholders—Basic





(0.37)







(0.25)







(0.04)



       Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Yatsen's ordinary

       shareholders—Diluted





(0.37)







(0.25)







(0.04)



 

 

