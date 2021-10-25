SAN MATEO, Calif., NEW YORK and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yellow.ai, the world's leading customer experience (CX) automation platform, trusted by 700+ enterprises globally, today announced more than 20 new leadership hires and three new offices in New York, Silicon Valley and Charlotte to meet rapid growth in demand for its CX automation platform.
The announcement follows the company's $78M in funding and announcement that Yellow.ai is adding 70+ new U.S. employees to its 500+ global headcount. Yellow.ai's industry pace-setting innovation and resulting rapid growth and expansion continues to attract proven U.S. leadership from such companies as Oracle, Dropbox, SAP, Infosys, Celonis, Cloudera, and more. Over the past year, Yellow.ai has grown 470+% in recurring revenue while securing hundreds of new customers globally. That momentum continues in the U.S. where Yellow.ai is quickly establishing itself as the clear market-leading conversational AI and CX automation powerhouse, a distinction recently validated by Frost & Sullivan, and a monumental professional opportunity for executive visionaries eager to help pave the way for AI's transformation of the enterprise.
After experiencing tremendous success as a leader in overseas markets, Yellow.ai set its sights in early 2021 on the growing opportunities in the U.S. market. In May, the company brought on Derek Risley as the new SVP Sales to build out the North American sales organization. Derek has over 20 years experience building and leading world class sales teams at Oracle, SuccessFactors, SAP, and most recently Yext. In the past few months he has brought in top sales leadership talent to help build out the NA Enterprise sales teams with Kevin Gori leading U.S. East, Neale Brown leading U.S. Central and Canada, and Shawn O'Connell leading sales in U.S. West. "Yellow.ai will not only bring to market incredibly dynamic and innovative solutions, but our main differentiator will be our focus on ensuring our customers' total success," said Derek Risley, SVP Sales at Yellow.ai. "The customer must always win," he added.
Newly-appointed SVP of Marketing Carl Landers is a 20-year tech marketing veteran and proven builder of high-performance marketing teams. He joins Yellow.ai in the company's Silicon Valley office after serving as CMO at Conversica, where he helped grow revenue for the conversational AI start-up by 5x in four years. Landers also headed up global marketing efforts at Text IQ, Armory.io, and Serena Software where he tripled product revenue over three years. Other senior-level product marketing positions include CA Technologies, Niku, and Perfect Commerce.
Celica E. Suryabara will join Carl in the Silicon Valley office as Vice President, Partnerships and Channels, after spending five years heading up business development and global alliances at global IT consulting firm InfoSys, and nearly ten years spearheading strategic leadership for PT-DC3, a Jakarta-based utility bringing sustainable fresh water development projects to drought-affected areas around the world. Prior to this, Celica served as a director, producer and graphic designer for a number of studios and production houses that included Sony Pictures Entertainment and her own award-winning company that produced content for such brands as Hewlett-Packard, Levi's, NOKIA, ESPN, HBO, FOX/Universal, and Ogilvy and Mather.
"I joined Yellow.ai to extend its tremendous global growth as we build our presence here in the U.S.," said Carl Landers, newly-appointed SVP of Marketing at Yellow.ai. "The market for conversational AI is booming, as organizations ranging from customer service and sales to HR and marketing recognize the need to augment human interaction with sophisticated analysis. Yellow.ai is uniquely positioned to deliver on the growing need for a CX automation platform that is sophisticated and agile enough to support the many use cases, language, personalization, and other company-specific needs across the widest range of channels."
Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Co-Founder of Yellow.ai said, "The winners in tomorrow's business world will be the organizations that have harnessed the power of conversational AI to better serve Generation Now, be they customers or employees. Yellow.ai continues to set the pace for innovation in our industry, which explains the rapid growth we're experiencing all around the globe. We look to our growing, seasoned U.S. leadership team to expand our success to the U.S. where the expectations for conversational AI among consumers and organizations are becoming increasingly sophisticated."
Yellow.ai's AI-powered chatbots support 100+ languages while providing customers with a complete omnichannel experience across 35+ chat and voice channels, including web, in-app, social, IVR, Alexa, and Google Assistant and more out of the box. Its platform analyzes and fulfills billions of interactions every quarter.
About Yellow.ai
Yellow.ai is the world's leading Conversational AI and CX Automation Platform, recognized by Gartner, IDC, and G2 crowd as a leader. The platform is trusted across 50+ countries by 700+ enterprises, including Domino's, Sephora, Hyundai, Biogen International, Edelweiss Broking, Siemens Limited, Waste Connections, American Bureau of Shipping, and MG Motors. Weaving in the best of AI and human intelligence to automate customer and employee experience, the company aims to democratize AI through its no-code/low-code bot builders, omnichannel virtual assistants, and ticketing automation suite. Yellow.ai has raised more than $102M from blue-chip investors and has offices across six countries.
