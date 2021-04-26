AUSTIN, Texas and LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YETI Holdings, Inc.("YETI"), a leading premium outdoor brand, and Vertebrae, the technology leader in 3D & augmented reality (AR) solutions for retail, recently unveiled a new immersive 3D & AR experience for online shoppers on its site. YETI customers can now place more than 50 virtual products in their own physical environments and view 3D products from every angle to get a visual sense of dimensions, as well as examine the construction, material durability, and organization.
In a first for the industry, YETI has added 3D & AR visualizations for its signature hard coolers to the product page as the newest tool to help shoppers with research and making purchases. YETI is also introducing the new 3D & AR visualizations on its recently launched premium bag collection that features an expanded selection of backpacks, duffels, soft luggage available for purchase exclusively on yeti.com.
For the best possible experience on any device, shoppers can access visualizations directly from the product detail page without downloading a separate app. Life-sized products can be placed in the home - or anywhere inside or out. Shoppers can zoom in to see technology, features, and materials close up, getting a better sense of the details and durability that sets YETI apart. For example, a shopper considering a Crossroads® bag can place the piece on a table or in the trunk to gauge dimensions and specs, as well as closely examine the abrasion-resistant and water-repellent fabric and evaluate features like access points and stash pockets based on their need for everyday use or epic adventure.
"At YETI, we take pride in developing durable, high-quality and top performing products but these attributes can be difficult to experience in the online setting," said Matt King, Chief Technology Officer at YETI. "AR brings our technology and features to life offering shoppers the opportunity to interact and evaluate YETI products digitally in their own environments, building confidence and providing a strong reason to believe."
"More than half of all consumers are willing to use AR for shopping, more than any other emerging tech including retail self-checkout, and 76% of those who have tried AR say that the tech has increased their confidence to purchase online," said Vince Cacace, founder and CEO of Vertebrae. "YETI saw the opportunity to break new ground by bringing this to a new category, and we are thrilled that our Axis platform was their first choice for a fast, flexible and high-impact deployment."
About YETI Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond. For more information, please visit http://www.YETI.com.
About Vertebrae
Vertebrae is the leading provider of 3D & augmented reality (AR) commerce solutions for the world's largest brands including adidas, Coach, David's Bridal, Facebook, Microsoft, Toyota, Yeti, Herschel Supply Co. and more. Founded with the vision of making the online shopping experience more like real life, Vertebrae's technology enables web-based 3D & AR product visualization and try-on experiences that drive engagement and sales. The company's award-winning immersive commerce platform and unparalleled expertise in enterprise eCommerce and 3D & AR ensure that the process of 3D asset creation, management, deployment, and reporting is fast and easy for retailers of all sizes. Vertebrae is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Austin. For more information, visit https://www.vertebrae.com.
