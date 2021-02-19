DAVIE, Fla., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gigi Stetler, CEO of RV Sales of Broward and founder of the non-profit RV Advisor Consumer Association (RVACA), is teaming up with Make-A-Wish Southern Florida to help grant a 14-year-old boy's wish for a camper.
Tomorrow, Saturday, February 20th, Stetler and her son Jarryd will be delivering a brand new Jayco camper to Misael and his family in Tampa. 14-year-old Misael wished for a camper so he can travel to national parks with his family and have trips to look forward to during and after his chemotherapy treatments. When Make-A-Wish Southern Florida reached out to Stetler about Misael's wish, she knew she would help any way she could.
"After all that Misael has been through, I can't wait to see his face light up when he sees his new camper," said Stetler. "RVing is a great way to experience the outdoors with the whole family, and I'm sure that Misael will have many great adventures in his future."
"Granting wishes like Misael's is something that involves our entire community, and we are so grateful that Gigi could help make Misael's wish happen," said Make-A-Wish Southern Florida President and CEO Norm Wedderburn. "Wishes have such an incredible impact on the entire family and we're proud to be able grant this wish for Misael."
Misael is already planning a family trip in his new camper to St. Augustine and he hopes to soon visit the Great Smoky Mountains and cross off the first national park on his list.
About Gigi Stetler
A fearless entrepreneur, Gigi Stetler created and leads the first female-owned RV company in the United States, RV Sales of Broward. With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, she is one of a handful of top RV experts in the country. Stetler also launched and runs The RV Advisor - an online platform to effectively connect millions of RV owners, dealers, and service centers that is considered the "Angie's List" of the RV industry. Stetler is also the founder of the non-profit RV Advisor Consumer Association (RVACA), which provides RVs to healthcare workers who need a safe space to quarantine and isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
