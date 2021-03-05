SEATTLE and CHICAGO, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luum and Arrive today announced a partnership where Arrive's Smart Parking service is made available to employers through Luum's Commute Management Platform. Together, they serve leading corporations, universities, and hospitals throughout North America.
Arrive powers parking for hundreds of brands across a variety of businesses and verticals, making it simpler and more efficient for customers to find and pay for parking. Together, Luum and Arrive provide an employee-first, flexible commute experience. Arrive's Smart Parking system enhances Luum's best-in-class suite of enterprise commute tools that currently give employees access to transit, carpool, vanpool, shuttle, and pre-tax benefits, while also managing parking and administering charges. The combination of the market's leading enterprise parking solution with the pioneer in holistic commute management gives commuters more flexibility when commuting to their workplace through parking reservations that allow employees to commute with confidence knowing a space is waiting for them.
"Luum's customers and partners are either operating at full scale with their front-line essential workforce, or they are planning a phased return to the workplace throughout 2021," said Sohier Hall, Luum's President and CEO. "In all cases they demand the same thing: to assure a commute experience for their employees that is safe and flexible, and that gives employees complete confidence that they will have easy access to their workplace, without question. This is exactly what Luum is bringing to the market through its partnership with Arrive.
Luum's mission is to help employers provide flexible, sustainable, and safe mobility options to their employees. To date, Luum has helped companies across North America reduce their carbon footprint, decrease parking demand, and boost employee satisfaction. Luum's commute software helps employers drive sustainable modes such as carpooling, public transportation, and walking or biking. Together with Arrive, Luum hopes to break employers from monthly parking permits to allow daily flexibility and choice to employees—whether they are driving or opting for a more sustainable mode—because this flexibility is the groundwork for business resilience.
Despite the reality that remote and hybrid working is here to stay, workers will be returning to the office at least part of the time in the not so distant future. In fact, according to a PWC survey, 87 percent of employees say the office is important for collaborating with team members and building relationships. This underscores the need for employers to plan for flexibility.
"Arrive powers the kind of increased daily flexibility and choice that employees need in this hybrid working experience, while Luum automates the administration of all benefits, subsidies, and parking payments, making this partnership a powerful combination," said Ed Lewis, SVP of Business Development for Arrive. "If one thing is becoming increasingly clear, most companies are not returning to the office 5 days a week any time soon. That means employers need to quickly adapt, shedding now-outdated policies and benefits and embracing ones that improve their employee's commute experiences."
Through the partnership, Luum can power:
Employee Parking Reservations: Want the ultimate flexibility? Give employees peace of mind that a spot will be waiting for them when they arrive to work, including garages with access-control systems. Employees can make a reservation at their company's owned and leased garages, use their phone to open the gate, and pay seamlessly via automatic charges to their payroll. Employers have the ability to add a parking subsidy.
Third Party Garage Reservations: Need more parking space? Employees can now reserve a parking spot at nearby garages for a guaranteed low rate—no lease required. Reserve, scan, pay--all from their phones. Payments and/or reimbursements are processed through payroll, making parking seamless even on the busiest days.
Visitor & Public Parking Reservations: Have extra parking space? Allow the public to book open parking spaces through Arrive in your owned lots to maximize your asset utilization and generate additional revenue. For hospitals and universities, this is a great way to open up a portion of your parking to visitors.
About Luum
Luum is a commute management platform that scales with organizations as their programs and policies evolve. Built to elevate policy-driven commute programs, Luum's software unifies benefits administration, parking management, and mobility options for employees. Luum provides employers with a suite of commute tools as well as real-time data to drive behavior change, inform policy, boost employee engagement and augment corporate sustainability. With a current focus on providing safe, trusted and flexible commute options for frontline workers and those preparing for a return to the workplace, Luum understands that commute success looks different for every employer. Check-out our flexible commute tools—built for simplicity no matter how complex your parking challenge—at luum.com. Let's Get There. Together.
About Arrive
Arrive powers the last mile of mobility through smart parking solutions. It offers the only seamless mobility experience that predicts and recommends the best parking solution for any journey. Arrive powers smart parking and other connected mobility services through apps, websites, voice platforms, and in-dash integrations to hundreds of clients including smart cities, automakers, fleets, venues, navigation and voice platforms, as well as to its own ParkWhiz and BestParking consumer brands. For more information, visit http://www.Arrive.com.
