NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YPO, the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries, today announced The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research and analysis division of The Economist Group, is a YPO Content Contributor and will develop valuable learning content and experiences to support YPO members through their leadership journeys.
Created in 1946, EIU has more than 70 years of experience through its global team of economists, industry specialists, policy analysts and consultants of providing forecasting and advisory services, such as monthly country reports, five-year country economic forecasts, country risk service reports and industry reports. The Economist Corporate Network (ECN), the EIU's advisory service for senior executives, brings this insight to life in face-to-face meetings, events, and briefings.
Through this agreement, The Economist Corporate Network will collaborate with YPO to create customized learning events for YPO members in Asia Pacific, Dubai and Africa as well as inviting YPO members to attend select exclusive events on the ECN membership calendar.
"I am thrilled that the Economist Intelligence Unit and YPO have entered into this collaboration," said YPO CEO Xavier Mufraggi. "The ECN briefings and intelligence will give YPO members an important advantage at a time when the world is more in flux than ever before."
"Helping CEOs interpret and respond to emerging regional and global trends is central to the mission of The Economist Corporate Network, and we're excited by the opportunity to play a part in YPO members' learning journeys as a YPO Content Contributor," said Dr. Simon Baptist, Global Editorial Director and Chief Economist of The Economist Intelligence Unit.
About YPO:
YPO is the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders. Each of our members have achieved significant leadership success at a young age. Combined, they lead businesses and organizations contributing USD9 trillion in annual revenue. YPO members inspire and support each other through peer learning and exceptional experiences in an inclusive community of open sharing and trust. Visit ypo.org for more.
About The Economist Intelligence Unit:
The world leader in business intelligence
The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) is the research and analysis division of The Economist Group, the sister company to The Economist newspaper.
About The Economist Corporate Network:
The Economist Corporate Network is The Economist Group's advisory service for senior executives seeking insight into economic and business trends across markets and regions. Independent and thought provoking, The Economist Corporate Network provides clients with the information, insight and interaction they need to succeed. It is led by experts who share a profound knowledge and understanding of both regional and global business issues, with business groups based in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Through our tailored blend of high-calibre research, interactive meetings and briefings, The Economist Corporate Network delivers country-by-country, regional, global and industry-focused analysis on both current and forecast conditions.
