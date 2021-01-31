EVERETT, Wash., Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yukon Gear & Axle® announced today their promotional partnership agreement with National Rock Racing Association (NRRA). For the 2021 season, Yukon will be the official drivetrain sponsor for NRRA and the races held by their three regional divisions (SRRS, CRRS, NRRS). Yukon Gear & Axle is manufactured by RANDYS Worldwide®, the leading distributor of aftermarket drivetrain and performance parts for automotive, motorsports, and off-road.
Competitive rock crawling and hill climbing is a fast and growing sport and the vehicles used take an incredible beating. Both driver and fan participation continue to grow, and as the competition continues to escalate, the necessity for quality drivetrain parts is critical to the driver completing the course.
Yukon Gear & Axle announces their new partnership with the National Rock Racing Association, NRRA. Neal Hollingsworth, Director of Marketing for Yukon Gear & Axle states "This is a great opportunity for Yukon to work with some of the most competitive and aggressive rigs on the planet." Clyde Bynum, President, NRRA said "Considering Yukon quality and tech support throughout the industry, it's great to have that leadership associated to the sport." The partnership begins immediately as NRRA and Yukon hit the desert at the King of the Hammers for the Holley Shootout Monday night.
About Yukon Gear & Axle®
Established in 2002 and based in Everett, Washington, Yukon Gear & Axle manufactures quality engineered aftermarket drivetrain and performance parts for the general automotive, motorsports, and off-road enthusiast. Yukon offers the widest selection of drivetrain products for cars, SUVs, and light duty trucks. Yukon Gear & Axle is a brand of RANDYS Worldwide, installed and distributed through thousands of shops and automotive distributors nationwide. To learn more about Yukon Gear & Axle, visit http://www.yukongear.com.
About NRRA
Established in 2012, National Rock Racing Association and its three divisions (Southern Rock Racing Series – SRRS, Central Rock Racing Series – CRRS, Northern Rock Racing Series – NRRS), provides the highest level of professional, competitive rock crawling and hill climbing. The three divisions cumulatively have ten events scheduled in 2021 across the United States and have three classifications of vehicles. More information can be found at http://www.nationalrockracing.com.
Media Contact
Douglas Milnor, Yukon Gear and Axle, +1 8003471188. Ext: 5698, Doug.Milnor@YukonGear.com
SOURCE Yukon Gear and Axle