OSLO, Norway, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dele Health Tech today announced the appointment of experienced financial executive Øyvind Sæta as Chief Financial Officer.
In this newly established role, Mr Sæta will lead the financial function at the company, as well as taking a leading role in investor relations and sitting as a member of senior management.
Mr Sæta brings a demonstrated history of financial leadership to Dele, having successfully led strategic initiatives, groups and projects at multiple Private Equity owned companies. His skill set incorporates Management, M&A, Strategy, Financial Reporting, Business Modelling, Restructuring and Corporate Finance.
Dele Health Tech CEO Carine Zeier shared the following regarding the appointment.
"Dele Health Tech is very pleased to have secured Øyvind Sæta as our CFO." she said.
"Øyvind has an exceptional and relevant track record, and will add a great deal of value, particularly during this next phase of our growth and development." she said.
Øyvind Sæta shared his thoughts on joining Dele Health Tech:
"I am excited to be joining Dele Health Tech and am particularly motivated by the fact that the company is taking part in solving an increasing societal challenge, in addition to improving life quality especially for our older generation." he said.
"The growth path that this organization is on requires an additional level of financial leadership, and I look forward to making a positive contribution." he said.
Mr Sæta will begin at the company in early June.
ABOUT DELE HEALTH TECH
Dele Health Tech (DELE) is a technology company that's revolutionizing healthcare with innovative data fusion for dignified fall management.
Founded in Norway and operating in the US and Europe, the company's AI-based solution fuses room-sensor data with individual-level electronic health data to provide exceptional detection accuracy, nurse call integration and commercially viable scalability for multiple healthcare and senior living scenarios.
Dele Health Tech: Data Today, Prevention tomorrow.
http://www.linkedin.com/company/dele-health-tech
Media Contact
David Stone, Dele Health Tech, +47 99271011, david.stone@delehealth.com
SOURCE Dele Health Tech