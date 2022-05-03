The NJ-based family-owned and operated glass company welcomes Mr. Passman's 15 years of experience in architectural and fire-rated glass, glazing, and framing systems.
PAULSBORO, N.J., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McGrory Glass, one of the largest family-owned architectural glass companies in the country, announced that Zach Passman has joined the company as Architectural Sales Manager, Western Region, working with architectural, fire-rated, and security glazing solutions.
"We're excited to welcome Zach to McGrory," says Tim Matthews, Vice President and Director of Sales. "He'll have a strategic role in the continued development of our Fire-rated Division, while his sales territory will encompass the Western region and cover our full product line. Zach's extensive experience working with architects and contractors will help us provide end-to-end support for our growing client base."
McGrory is a national fabricator and distributor of architectural, fire-rated, and security glazing solutions. "I'm eager to bring my 15 years of architectural experience and technical knowledge in the building products industry to the team here," Passman says. "We can offer clients working in any sector solutions fabricated right in our facilities."
"Zach's exceptional background in fire-rated glass and framing systems pairs well with McGrory's comprehensive architectural solutions," says Richard Whitcombe, Technical Director and Senior Project Manager, Fire-Rated Division. "His expertise with fire-rated solutions and life-safety building codes is a critical resource in delivering world-class products with unrivaled service."
Working with the best fire-rated suppliers in the industry – AGC, Forster, and SCHOTT – McGrory provides environmentally sustainable fire-rated system solutions, with superior sightlines.
"Architects have a lot on their plate when they're managing a cohesive building project for a client," Passman says. "Knowing the intricacies of code-driven fire-rated assemblies, and their successful installation, requires a vendor partner with broad experience delivering those assemblies. My new role lets me focus on everything from product testing, specification language, and building codes' changing requirements for these materials, to the final pricing, fabrication, and delivery of a successful specialty scope."
Prior to joining McGrory Glass, Passman spent 11 years with a leading fire-rated glass organization, where he was a territory account manager for clients in the Mid-Atlantic and West Coast regions.
"My deep experience supplying glass and framing products to architects and glazing contractors has enabled me to develop technically detailed and code-specific product recommendations, which dovetails with McGrory's forward-looking approach," Passman says. "My goal is to provide the right solution with reliable support throughout the process."
"Zach joins us at a very exciting time. We've recently opened a dedicated 76,000-square-foot facility to fabricate fire-rated and security solutions, and are now partnered with Forster, global leaders in steel fire-rated framing." says Ben Haigh, Senior Director, Fire-Rated Division. "We're thrilled to have him on board."
About McGrory Glass:
Founded in 1984, McGrory Glass is still family-owned after over three decades of growth. With three facilities spanning 200,000+ square feet, the management team is committed to the environment and sustainability. The 2.2-acre solar-paneled roof of the main warehouse brought McGrory recognition as one of the first major glass fabrication companies to hit net-zero energy consumption. The company offers comprehensive architectural and life-safety glass solutions, including the patented CaptiveHook® Glass Wall, Seismic, & Ceiling Mounting System, as well as an in-house Print Division specializing in innovative structural interlayers and custom decorative films.
