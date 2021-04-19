EDISON, N.J., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to the ever-changing evolutions in the market, Zebra Pen Corp., a global leader in the writing instrument industry, is proud to announce a nationwide partnership with Highlands, to help manage its commercial trade initiatives.
"The decision was not easy and required a great deal of deliberation," said National Sales Manager Brian Kerrigan. "However, we are very excited about what the future holds due to Highlands' tremendous capabilities and broad-reaching coverage."
Zebra Pen offers a full line of writing and creative products, including ballpoint pens, gel pens, rollerball pens, mechanical pencils, highlighters, porous pens/markers, brush pens, and more.
"Highlands brings a USA-wide presence and can combine our expertise in e-commerce, commercial, and industrial spaces," commented Mike Douglas, Vice President of Field Sales for Highlands. "We will be able to deliver a consistent and coherent message to Zebra Pen's existing customers, while leveraging our broad-reaching network to identify new opportunities."
About Zebra Pen Corporation
Zebra Pen Corporation was founded in New York in August 1982 as an independent corporation wholly owned by Zebra Co., Ltd., of Tokyo, Japan. A New Jersey-based writing instrument manufacturer, Zebra Pen Corporation's mission is to distribute products that are of the highest quality, providing value to consumers and meeting their overall writing and creative needs with a wide variety of products. Zebra Pen Corporation offers a full line of writing and creative products, including ballpoint pens, gel pens, rollerball pens, mechanical pencils, highlighters, porous pens/markers and brush pens. Today, with over 35 years of excellence behind them, Zebra Pen Corporation is leading the way with a wide range of quality writing and creative products including the STEEL®, Sarasa®, Z-Grip®, Zensations® and Mildliner™ brands. For more information, visit zebrapen.com.
About Highlands
Highlands is an international sales, marketing and eCommerce agency dedicated to helping manufacturers grow sales in B2B and digital channels. Since 1962, businesses have trusted Highlands to deliver results by combining the most effective multi-channel brand advocacy strategies with world-class expertise.
Highlands is based in Atlanta, GA and has operations across the USA, Canada and Europe.
For further information about Highlands please contact Liz Bateman, liz@thinkhighlands.com, or visit https://thinkhighlands.com.
